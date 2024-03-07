After Apple Inc.'s stock fell below a significant psychological level on Tuesday, indicating its first technical decline since August, traders are keeping a tight eye on the company, according to a Bloomberg report.

Todd Sohn, managing director of ETF and technical strategy at Strategas Securities, said the stock, which failed to hold the $180 support level last week, may be headed towards a further slide to its October low of $165.67. The stock fell below $170 during Tuesday's session.

Sohn pointed out that even though Apple is a very significant stock and may see a brief uptick following an oversold situation, traders may still try to sell the stock off around $180 due to its declining trend.

According to Bloomberg, The company's shares have lost about 12% of their market value this year, even though they closed at a record in December. Because of this, Microsoft Corp. has surpassed Apple as the most valuable business in the United States, even if some of its Big Tech competitors, like Nvidia Corp., Meta Platforms Inc., and Amazon.com Inc., are still rising.

Apple is facing issues in management as well as major slumps

Apple is dealing with several issues at once. First, there is increasing scrutiny around Apple's management of the Apple App Store and how it has kept its leading position in the industry. Apple has been hit with many significant fines. There are other instances where the tech giant might not comply, including the $2 billion fine the EU just hit on Apple.

Apple is going through a rough patch in one of its biggest markets. Sales in China have been declining, raising concerns. It's not just China though, the demand for Apple's latest and greatest products is a problem worldwide.

Apple has been lagging behind other IT companies when it comes to AI. They were so slow to embrace AI that their investors and stakeholders had to urge Tim Cook to be more open about it. Even though Nvidia has shown impressive results, if Apple continues to struggle, it could put a strain on the entire tech industry in the coming months. While Apple's relationship with the S&P 500 may not be as strong as some think, it still indicates that the market as a whole could see growth.

Looking at it from a technical perspective, the US stock market could keep going up if Apple's stock maintains the upward trend that started in 2020. Mark Newton, who heads Fundstrat Global Advisors' technical strategy, views any dip in Apple's stock in the coming month as a chance to buy.

