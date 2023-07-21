Why isn't Tiger Woods playing at the 2023 British Open? Real reason explored

Tiger Woods, who is one of the best golf players, will be missing the British Open 2023. The star player has informed the R&A about his absence from this year’s championship which is taking place at the Royal Liverpool.

Woods withdrew from Masters in April after which he had to go for an ankle surgery. This also resulted in him not participating in major events like the U.S. Open and the PGA Championship. Reportedly, the surgery which Woods has gone through takes three months or more to heal completely which leads to him missing his third major tournament.

Tiger Woods’ injuries over the years and his return to the course

Woods has only played five Open Championships. Last year, he made it to the cuts but failed at St. Andrews. Over the years of his playing career, Woods has been through many injuries and surgeries which has constantly caused him major setbacks.

The April surgery of his leg was to address the injuries from 2021. He met with a car accident where he damaged his right leg including his foot and ankle. He made a comeback and did play matches but apparently, the procedure fused his two bones together.

Though he is recovering, his time to return to the game is still unknown. Talking about his health status, a close friend of Woods revealed that he has been constantly feeling discomfort and pain in his ankle. He is also having trouble walking because of the screw that was placed following the surgery last year.

Sadly, fans won’t be able to witness the legendary player’s games this year. We continue to hope that the player comes back stronger than ever. Talking about the same, Woods has had an illustrious career with many titles to his name.

Woods has frequently said in his interview that the Open Championships are his favorite major. Among the Opens he has played, Woods marked victory in the years 2000, 2005, and 2006.