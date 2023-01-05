Mala Gaonkar's SurgoCap makes biggest debut of a hedge fund led by a woman; 6 things about the businesswoman

Mala Gaonkar, the renowned Indian-American businesswoman and co-portfolio manager is now making headlines after her firm made the biggest-ever launch for a hedge fund headed by a woman. As per the latest updates, Mala Gaonkar's firm SurgoCap Partners started trading on January 3, 2023, and emerged as an instant hit with an estimate of $1.8 billion trading under management. For the unversed, SurgoCap is an investment firm that uses data science to invest in the idea of how technology can boost various sectors of business.

According to the reports published by Bloomberg, SurgoCap focuses on effectively using data science to invest in the different business sectors such as financials, health care, and enterprise data, that have the options to get enhanced with technology. The firm will invest a quarter of its assets in private companies, and will be on and against stocks. "SurgoCap is an investment firm focused on the long-term and disruptive impacts of technology innovation across broad areas of the global markets," reads the description on the firm's official website.

Here we present the 6 things you need to know about Mala Gaonkar, the found of SurgoCap. Have a look...

1. An Indian-American raised in Bengaluru

Mala Gaonkar was born as the daughter of Gopal Gaonkar and his wife into a Konkani family, in the US, in November 1969. After a couple of years, her family moved to Bengaluru, and she spent most of her childhood and teenage days in Garden City. Later, she moved back to the US and earned a degree from Harvard College in 1991. Later, she earned an MBA from Harvard Business School. She is also a Kauffman Fellow.

2. Beginning of Mala Gaonkar's business career

Before pursuing her MBA from Harvard Business School, Mala Gaonkar worked for The Boston Consulting Group and Chase Capital Partners. The Indian-American businesswoman kickstarted her career with the investment firm Lone Pine Capital in 1998, in which she was a founding partner. Gaonkar also worked as the portfolio manager at the firm’s technology, media, internet, and telecommunications exposure and the co-portfolio manager of Lone Pine’s long-only funds, for around 24 years. However, she left Lone Pine in 2022 to launch her hedge fund, SurgoCap Partners.