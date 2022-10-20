101 Strong woman quotes everyone should read

There have been numerous prominent and strong women throughout history. They have left us with motivational quotes for women that everyone, regardless of position, should read. I believe that reading these encouraging quotes for women will make people feel good and motivated to make changes in their lives, big or small. 101 Quotes about strong women are:

Make use of these strong inspirational women quotes to serve as a constant reminder that you are resilient and capable of overcoming the various challenges that come your way. 1. Never Apologize For Being Sensitive Or Emotional. Let This Be A Sign That You’ve Got A Big Heart And Aren’t Afraid To Let Others See It. Showing Your Emotions Is A Sign Of Strength. 2. I Am The Type Of Person That Will Sit In The Bathroom And Cry, But Then Walk Out Like Nothing Ever Happened. 3. You Hate When People See You Cry Because You Want To Be That Strong Girl. At The Same Time, Though, You Hate How Nobody Notices How Torn Apart And Broken You Are. 4. Be a Girl with a mind, a Woman with attitude, and a Lady with class. 5. Go Ahead Tell Me That I’m Not Good Enough Tell Me I Can’t Do It Because I Will Show You Over & Over That, I Can!

6. Do Not Judge You Don’t Know What Storm I’ve Asked Her To Walk Trough. 7. The Woman Who Does Not Require Validation From Anyone Is The Most Feared Individual On The Planet. 8. Dear Stress, Let’s Break up. Words of Encouragement for Women - Dear Stress, Let's Break up 9. Stay Strong, Make Them Wonder How You’re Still Smiling. Stay Strong - Encouraging Quotes for Women 10. A Strong Woman Can Smile This Morning Like She Wasn’t Crying Last Night. Strong Woman Can Smile This Morning - Inspirational Quotes for Women

11. Smile And Let Everyone Know That Today, You’re A Lot Stronger Than You Were. Always Smile - Inspirational Women Quotes 12. I Am Not What Happened To Me. I Am What I Choose To Become. I Am Not What Happened To Me - Quotes About Women 13. I Don’t Want You To Save Me. I Want You To Stand By My Side As I Save Myself. I Want You To Stand By My Side - Inspiring Quotes for Women 14. Being Deeply Loved Gives You Strength; Loving Deeply Gives You Courage. 15. You Attract What You Are, Not What You Want If You Want Great, Then Be Great. Quotes About Strong Women - You Attract What You Are, Not What You Want

16. You’re Allowed To Scream, To Cry, But Do Not Give Up. Allowed To Cry, But Do Not Give Up - Motivational Quotes for Women 17. If you can dance and be free and be embarrassed, you can rule the world. Words of Encouragement for Women - Rule the World 18. A Strong Woman Knows How To Keep Her Life In Line. With Tears In Her Eyes, She Still Manages To Say, “Nah, I’m Fine.” Strong Woman Knows How To Keep Her Life In Line - Encouraging Quotes for Women 19. If I Ever Let My Head Down It Will Be Just To Admire My Shoes. Ever Let My Head Down - Uplifting Quotes for Women 20. Littles Girls With Dreams Become Women With Vision. Becomes Women With Vision - Quotes about Strong Women

21. Women Have Been Trained To Speak Softly And Carry Lipstick. Those Days Are Over. Women Have Been Trained To Speak Softly - Inspirational Women Quote 22. You Can Become Strong Powerful And Beautiful. Become Strong And Powerful - Motivational Quotes for Women 23. The Kind Of Beauty I Want Most Is The Hard-to-get Kind That Comes From Within-strength, Courage, and Dignity. Kind That Comes From Within strength - Inspiring Quotes for Women 24. She Is Clothed With Strength & Dignity And Laughs Without Fear Of The feature. She Is Clothed With Strength & Dignity - Quotes About Women 25. She Builds Others Up Because She Knows What It’s like to be torn down. She Builds Others Up - Uplifting Quotes for Women

26. Strong Women Wear Their Pain Like They Do Stilettos. No Matter How Much It Hurts, All You See Is The Beauty Of It. Strong Women Wear Their Pain - Quote about Women 27. This Is The Year I Will Be Stronger, Braver, Kinder, Unstoppable, And This Year I Will Be Fierce. Strong Women Quote - This Is The Year I Will Be Stronger 28. You Only Live Once, You Might As Well As A Badass! You Only Live Once - Motivational Quotes for Women 29. A girl should be two things: who and what she wants. A girl should be two things - Inspirational Quote for Women 30. Believe In Yourself A Little More. Believe In Yourself - Motivational Quote for Women

31. You Are Stronger Than You Think. Strong Women Quote - You Are Stronger 32. Don’t Worry… Don't Worry, God hears you - Quotes about Women 33. Above All, Be the Heroine Of Your Life, Not The Victim. Be the Heroine Of Your Life - Inspiring Quote for women 34. A Strong Woman Loves, Forgives, Walks Aways, Lets Go, Tries Again, And Perseveres… Strong Woman Loves, Forgives - Inspirational Women Quote 35. Character. Intelligence. Strength. Style. That Makes Beauty. The character that Makes Beauty - Quote about Strong Women

36. Being Both Soft And Strong Is A Combination Very Few Have Mastered. Being Both Soft And Strong - Uplifting Quote for women 37. We All Have An Unsuspected Reserve Of Strength Inside That emerges When Life Puts Us To The Test. Unsuspected Reserve Of Strength Inside - Encouraging Quote for Women 38. I’m Too Busy Working On My Own Grass To Notice If Yours Is Greener. Working On My Grass - Quote about Women 39. Make A Fairy Tale And Go Live In It. Make A Fairy Tale - Inspiring Quote for Women 40. One Of The Most Courageous Decisions You’ll Ever Make Is To Finally Let Go Of What Is Hurting Your Heart And Soul. Let Go Of What Is Hurting Your Heart And Soul - Words of Encouragement for Women

41. It’s Better To Break Your Own Heart By Leaving, Rather Than Having That Person Break Your Heart Every Day You’re With Them. Better To Break Your Own Heart - Inspirational Women Quote 42. Make A Wish. Make A Wish - Motivational Quote for Women 43. You’ve Always Had The Power, My Dear, Your Just Had To Learn It For Yourself. You've Always Had The Power - Quote about Strong Women 44. Hey Little Fighter, Soon Things Will Be Brighter. Hey Little Fighter, Soon Things Will Be Brighter - Inspirational Women Quote 45. A Strong Woman Stands Up For Herself. A Stronger Woman Stands Up For Everyone Else. Strong Woman Stands Up For Herself - Uplifting Quote for Women

46. Anyone Can Give Up, It’s The Easiest Thing In The World To Do. But To Hold It Together When Everyone Else Would Understand If You Fell Apart, That’s True Strength. Hold It Together When Everyone Else Would Understand If You Fell Apart - Quotes about Strong Women 47. You’re Beautiful. You're Beautiful - Quote about Women 48. Be That Strong Girl That Everyone Knew Would Make It Through The Worst. Be that Fearless Girl. Be Strong Girl - Strong Women Quote 49. Nothing Can Dim The Light That Shines From Within. Nothing Can Dim The Light - Inspiring Quote for Women 50. May My Heart Be Brave, My Mind Fierce, And My Spirit Free. My Heart Be Brave - Quote about Strong women

51. I Figure, If A Girl Wants To Be A Legend, She Should Go Ahead And Be One. Should Go Ahead And Be One - Uplifting Quote for Women 52. Nothing Is More Impressive Than A Person Who Is Secure In The Unique Way God Made Her. Secure In The Unique Way God Made Her - Inspiring Quote for Women 53. You Never Realize How Strong You Are Until Being Strong Is the Only Choice You Have. Inspirational Quote for Women - Realize How Strong You Are 54. Keep Your Hopes Up. Keep Your Hopes Up - Uplifting Quote for Women 55. The Only Person You Should Try To Be Better Than, Is The Person You Were Yesterday. Only You Should Try To Be Better - Encouraging Quote for Women

56. Happiness Is Not A Destination It Is A Way Of Life. Happiness Is a way of life - Motivational Quote for Women 57. Ask Yourself If What You’re Doing Today Is Getting You Closer To Where You Want To Be Tomorrow. Ask Yourself Where You Want To Be Tomorrow - Uplifting Quote for Women 58. She Believed She Could, So She Did. She Believed She Could - Word of Encouragement for women 59. I’ll Be Ok. Just Not Today. Be ok - Encouraging Quote for women 60. Don’t Let Anyone Ever Dull Your Sparkle. Don't Let Anyone Ever Dull Your Sparkle - Quote about Strong Women

61. She Is Clothed With Strength And Dignity; She Can Laugh At The Days To Come. She Can Laugh At The Days To Come - Inspirational Women Quote 62. One Day Someone Is Going To Hug You So Tight, That All Of Your Broken Pieces Fit Back Together. Strong Women Quote 63. When Someone Else’s Happiness Is Your Happiness That Is Love. Someone Else's Happiness Is Your Happiness - Quote about Women 64. If A Person Wants To Be A Part Of Your Life, They Will Make An Obvious Effort To Do So. Think Twice Before Reserving A Space In Your Heart For People Who Do Not Make An Effort To Stay. Think Twice Before Reserving A Space In Your Heart For People 65. You Will Forever Be Mine Always. You Will Forever Be My Always - Inspiring Quote for women 66. Having A Soft Heart In A Cruel World Is Courage, Not Weakness. Having A Soft Heart Is Courage - Quote about Strong Women

67. Ever You Decide To Do, Make Sure It Makes You Happy. Make Sure Things Make You Happy - Inspirational Women Quote 68. I Smile Like An Idiot When I Think About You. I Smile Like An Idiot When I Think About You 69. By The Way, I’m Wearing The Smile You Gave Me. Wearing The Smile You Gave Me - Quote about Women 70. I Knew Who I Was This Morning But I’ve Changed A Few Times Since Then. I Knew Who I Was This Morning But I've Changed A Few Times Since Then 71. She Acts Like Summer & Walks Like Rain. Acts Like Summer - Strong Women Quote 72. The Most Memorable People In Life Will Be The Friends Who Loved You When You Weren’t Very Lovable. Word of Encouragement for Women

73. Just A Brunette And A Blonde With An Unbreakable Bond. Best Friends Forever. A Blonde With An Unbreakable Bond - Inspirational Quote for Women 74. Life was meant for good friends and great adventures. Life was meant for Good Friend 75. How Lucky I Am To Have Something That Makes Saying Goodbye So Hard. How Lucky I Am To Have Something That Makes Saying Goodbye So Hard 76. Time Decides Who You Meet In Life, Your Heart Decides Who You Want In Your Life, And Your Behaviour Decides Who Stays In Your Life. Heart Decides Who You Want In Your Life - Inspiring Quote for Women 77. Only Those Who Care About You Can Hear You When You’re Quiet. Care About You Can Hear You

8. Apologising Doesn’t Always Mean You’re Wrong And The Other Person Is Right. It Means You value Relationship More Than Your Ego. Apologising Doesn't Always Mean You're Wrong - Motivational Quote for Women 79. To Live Will Be An Big Adventure. To Live Will Be An Big Adventure 80. It Is Only With The Heart That One Can See Rightly. What Is Essential Is Invisible To The Eye. Only With The Heart That One Can See Rightly 81. Never Apologize For Having High Standards. People Who Want To Be In Your Life Will Rise To Meet Them. Meet those who want you will rise up 82. If You Don’t Know Where You Want To Go, Then It Doesn’t Matter Which Path You Take. Don't Know Where You Want To Go, Then It Doesn't Matter Which Path You Take 83. Someday, Everything Will Make Perfect Sense. So For Now, Laugh At The Confusion, Smile Through The Tears, And Keep Reminding Yourself That Everything Happens For A Reason. Everything Will Make Perfect Sense - Strong Women Quote

84. Let It All Go. See What Stays. See What Stays - Quote about women 85. It Always Seems Impossible Until It’s Done. It Always Seems Impossible Until It's Done 86. I Have An Insane Calling To Be Where I’m Not. Encouraging Quote for women 87. It Feels Good To Be Lost In The Right Direction. Feels Good To Be Lost In The Right Direction - Quote about strong women 88. Don’t Call It A Dream Call It A Plan. Don't Call It A Dream Call It A Plan - Uplifting Quote for Women 89. She Needed A Hero. So That’s What She Became. She Needed A Hero. So That's What She Became 90. Failure Is The Opportunity To Be Again More Intelligently. Failure Is The Opportunity - Inspiring quote for women

91. Sometimes All You Need Is One Person That Shows You That It’s Okay To Let Your Guard Down, Be Yourself, And Love With No Regrets. Be Yourself, And Love With No Regrets - Inspirational Quote for Women 92. Everything You Do Now Is For Your Future Think About That. Everything You Do Now Is For Your Future Think About That 93. Clear Your Mind of Can’t Clear Your Mind of Can't 94. Being Someone’s First Love May Be Great, But To Be Their Last Is Beyond Perfect. Being Someone's First Love May Be Great - Quote about women 95. She Believed She Could So She Did - Strong Women Quote 96. Shortest Horror Story Ever: Sold Out Shortest Horror Story Ever: Sold Out 97. I Am Not In A Million Kind Of Girl. I Am In A Lifetime Kind Of Woman. I Am One In A Lifetime Kind Of Woman - Inspiring Quote for women