2 cases of new COVID-19 variant recorded in Israel; Reports

COVID-19 cases may have gone down from the past few months but the scare of the pandemic is still not over yet. If you thought that Omicron was the last variant of COVID-19 then you were wrong. Reportedly, Israel’s ministry of health said that on Wednesday it has recorded two new cases of the new Covid variant. Yes, you heard that right! But apparently, the officials are not quite worried about this new variant. This new variant is a strain combining two sub-variants of the Omicron version.

According to reports in NDTV, the new strain is formed by combining two sub-variants of the Omicron version of the Covid-19 virus dubbed BA.1 and BA.2. This variant was recorded during PCR tests on two passengers arriving at Israel's Ben Gurion airport. The ministry statement reads, ‘This variant is still unknown around the world. The two cases of the combined strain, which have been discovered so far, suffered from mild symptoms of fever, headaches and muscle dystrophy, and do not require a special medical response.”

Israel's pandemic response chief, Salman Zarka, told Army Radio that the phenomenon of combined variants is well known to everyone and at this stage, they are not worried about it leading to serious cases. It is reported that more than four million people out of Israel's population of 9.2 million have received three coronavirus vaccine shots.

The ministry said it will continue to closely monitor the situation. While Israeli health experts have indicated that the new variant is not expected to cause a fresh wave of infections in the country, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said Tuesday he would meet with health officials including Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz to address the rising COVID-19 infections in several places around the world.

