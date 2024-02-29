TRIGGER WARNING: This article contains references to death.

At least two people were killed when a train plowed over passengers attempting to flee a "fire" on board an express train at the Kalajharia railway station in Jharkhand's Jamtara. The Eastern Railways has organized a three-member committee to investigate the incident.

Passengers tried to exit from the train

Passengers aboard the Anga Express from Bhagalpur to Bengaluru evacuated as rumors of a fire on board created fear. As they attempted to flee the reported fire by sprinting over the tracks, they were hit by another train.

However, the Eastern Railway stated that those who died were not passengers and were wandering on the tracks when they were struck by a train. They also dismissed allegations of fire.



The Railway also denied that a fire started aboard the Anga Express. A three-person Junior Administrative Grade (JAG) committee has been constituted to conduct additional investigations into the disaster.

After the mishap, PM Modi tweeted, "Pained by the mishap in Jamtara, Jharkhand. My thoughts are with all those who have lost their loved ones. May the injured recover soon."

Rescue activities were underway. The Deputy Commissioner of Jamtara stated that medical teams, four ambulances, and three buses were dispatched to the scene to bring the injured to Jamtara. The accident occurred 15 kilometers from the district headquarters. Jharkhand Health Minister Banna Gupta has asked the Jamtara Deputy Commissioner to continue relief and rescue operations. He has also directed Civil Surgeon Jamtara to offer appropriate treatment to the injured.

President Draupadi Murmu expresses her condolence

President Murmu sent her condolences via Twitter and wrote, "The news of the sudden death of many people in a train accident in Jamtara district of Jharkhand is extremely saddening. I express my deepest condolences to the bereaved families and pray for the speedy recovery of those injured."

