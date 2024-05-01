TRIGGER WARNING: This article contains references to an individual's death. This article also refers to domestic violence and abuse,

The world was taken aback when a video emerged of a visibly terrified Gabby Petito sobbing to police when the van carrying her and her boyfriend Brian Laundrie were pulled up. The video was agonizing for her family to see. Joseph and Tara Petito, Gabby's parents, and Nichole Schmidt and her husband Jim Schmidt sent an exclusive email to PEOPLE that read, "Our hearts broke seeing Gabby extremely distressed."

Gabby Petito's parents launch complaint against police

The Moab City Police Department is facing a $50 million wrongful death lawsuit from Gabby's parents, who claim the department could have prevented the young woman's death when they stopped her and her boyfriend, Brian Laundrie, on August 12, 2021, during their cross-country road trip. The lawsuit centers on the body camera footage.

The parents are suing the police for their interactions with Gabby and Laundrie, which occurred when the pair were pulled over in response to a bystander's allegation of seeing a domestic fight. In the video, a sobbing Gabby, 22, is seen as Laundrie, 23, was acting as if everything was fine. The parents said, "We witnessed the police officers purposefully ignoring the facts to intentionally stop them from protecting Gabby from a dangerous man." Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

According to the complaint that PEOPLE was able to obtain, the officers were reportedly negligent in identifying the warning signs of domestic violence that may have put Gabby in danger of harm getting worse. According to the complaint, authorities ought to have given greater weight to the 911 caller's account, in which the caller claimed to have seen Laundrie hit Gabby outside of a market.

Advertisement

Gabby Petito's parents set up foundation

Instead of classifying the entire call as a domestic violence incident, police classified it as a mental health crisis in documents they submitted following the incident. Laundrie killed Gabby a few weeks after this interaction. Her parents wish to stop tragedies related to domestic abuse. Apart from requesting legal action, they established the Gabby Petito Foundation, which provides funding to groups that help victims of domestic abuse and those that look for missing persons.

ALSO READ: Who was chef Joey Fecci? 26-year-old Nashville chef passes away before completing half-marathon