30 year old woman’s HIV vanishes, gives hope for AIDS cure; Researchers call her ‘elite controller’

In a piece of happy and surprising news, we hear that all signs of the HIV virus have disappeared in a lady who was diagnosed with AIDS in 2013. This has given hope to the researchers to believe that this young woman might be one in a handful who has fought off the infection permanently thus grabbing all the eyeballs. As per reports in NDTV, this woman belongs to the city of Esperanza in Argentina and has all the clinical features of an HIV ‘elite controller’. This simply means that the infection has been undetectable for years.

Reportedly, her infection did not remerge despite her stopping the powerful drugs to treat it, which is very unlikely. It is also said that the virus does not appear to have integrated with her DNA as well. This has created a provirus and extensive testing failed to turn it up anywhere. It’s possible that she has experienced what is known as a sterilizing cure, meaning she is no longer carrying a replicating form of the virus, the researchers said.

Such a case has happened in at least two other HIV patients as well. But, they were both undergoing extensive treatment for blood cancer that involved stem cell transplants. What led to the Argentinian woman’s recovery still remain a mystery. The researchers offered no answers as to how the young mother eradicated the virus, but her existence suggests it is possible and gives a ray of hope to the researchers.

