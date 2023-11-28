5 Disney movies in 2023 outperformed by 2022's Avatar 2 including The Marvels, Ant-Man 3, and more

One film rose from the depths of 2022 to make an unexpected impact in 2023 in the unpredictable world of Hollywood, where box office fights and critical praise frequently mix. Avatar: The Way of Water, James Cameron's much-anticipated sequel, not only dominated the charts in its first year but continued to do so well into 2023 as per Variety. Let's go into the realm of Disney and look at five films that struggled to compete with Avatar 2's box office success.

1. The Marvels

While Disney's Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) has been a juggernaut, The Marvels faced a strong foe in Pandora's water-based wonders. Despite being part of the enormously popular MCU franchise, The Marvels flopped at the box office, grossing only $76 million. The conflict of superheroes couldn't compete with Cameron's stunning CGI visuals.

2. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

Even the quantum world could not protect Disney's Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. The film's box office take of $214 million fell short of the aquatic allure of Avatar 2. As Cameron's masterwork proceeded to ride the tide of triumph, the diminishing heroes couldn't escape the huge shadow created by the Na'vi.

3. Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

Indiana Jones set out on another adventure, but the dial of fate couldn't keep him out of the tidal wave generated by Avatar 2. The movie struggled to achieve the same box office enchantment as Na'vi's Aquatic Adventures, earning $174 million. The thrill of archeology couldn't compete with Pandora's appeal.

4. Elemental

Even the elemental forces couldn't lift Disney's film of the same name to new heights at the box office. With a $154 million take, Elemental was up against the visually spectacular and immersive universe of Avatar 2. The collision of components couldn't overshadow James Cameron's creation's revolutionary CGI and storytelling prowess.

5. Haunted Mansion

The spooky Haunted Mansion couldn't stop Avatar 2 from dominating the box office. Disney's otherworldly offering, with a meager $67 million in revenues, was cast in the shadows of Pandora's mystique. The spirits haunting the home couldn't match the Na'vi's breathtaking visuals.

As we look back on Disney's cinematic environment in 2023, it's evident that Avatar: The Way of Water remains a strong force, with its box office dominance lasting long beyond its premiere year. While Disney enjoyed box office success with films such as Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and The Little Mermaid, James Cameron's invention has proven to be a force of nature. The ongoing success of Avatar 2 is both stunning and revealing as the House of Mouse faces the challenges of a non-pandemic year without a billion-dollar blockbuster since 2014. In the ever-changing world of cinema, it appears that the Na'vi have established their spot as the reigning box office champs.

