5 highest paid players in MLS featuring Inter Miami's Lionel Messi

Major League Soccer is currently one the biggest leagues around the world that has also drawn international talent has been drawn to it. In the United States, the game has been expanding quickly. Their exposure in the American mainstream has expanded as big personalities have crossed the water.

The pay of the league's top players has increased in recent years as some of the greatest names in European football have joined American clubs. Let’s take a look at the highest-paid players in Major League Soccer!

ALSO READ: Lionel Messi: Net worth 2023, luxury lifestyle, career, early life and everything about the football player

Top 5 highest-paid players in MLS:

Lionel Messi

World’s best player, Lionel Messi is now also MLS's highest-paid player, all thanks to his transfer into Inter Miami. It's anticipated that the illustrious Argentine would earn between 125 million dollars and 150 million dollars. His arrival will significantly raise the league's profile in the future as well. Apart from his base wage, Messi will also receive a cut of the money made by MLS sponsors Apple and Adidas.

Xherdan Shaqiri

Xherdan Shaqiri, a former master of Liverpool, earned his reputation at Anfield under Jurgen Klopp. The legendary 4-0 hammering of Barcelona was started by the Swiss international, who helped the Reds win the 2019 Champions League. After that, he relocated to Lyon in Ligue 1 and, in 2022, joined the Chicago Fire of Major League Soccer. He earns a staggering 8.2 million dollars annually, or over 42% of Fire's salary.

Advertisement

Lorenzo Insigne

Last year, Toronto FC paid a significant sum of money to acquire the gifted Italian attacker Lorenzo Insigne. He had a reputation for being a quick player with an eye for goals and opportunities to have fun. Insigne made the move to the MLS after an outstanding performance for Italy at the Euro 2020. With Toronto FC, where he pre-signed, he rose to the position of highest-paid player. A staggering $7.5 million is his annual salary.

Javier Hernandez

Javier Hernandez of Mexico, often referred to as Chicharito, wears the illustrious LA Galaxy uniform. Real Madrid and Manchester United are two of the top clubs in Europe where he gained notoriety while playing. Then, in January 2020, Sevilla's visually appealing player made the transfer to the MLS. He brings in 7.4 million dollars annually.

Bernardeschi

Bernardeschi, the second Italian on the list and a member of Toronto FC makes 6.9 million dollars annually. After seasons with Juventus of Italy, the winger transferred to the MLS team. Bernardeschi joined the team in 2017 and stayed for five years until leaving in 2022. He played for the Italian team that won the 2020 European Championship.

ALSO READ: Where will the Women's World Cup 2023 final take place? Venue details, schedule, and timings explored