5 influencer boxing matches you can catch in 2023 ft Logan Paul, KSI, and more

Over the past few years, the world of content creation and boxing has gotten closer. The term Influencer Boxing has been created as a result and these words are undoubtedly familiar to anyone who follows famous YouTubers like KSI and the Paul brothers (Logan Pauland Jake Paul). For those who are unaware, the matches are similar to a boxing match, only that instead of actual boxers, content creators fight it out in the ring.

Thousands of people come to see these influencers compete in the ring to show off their prowess. Since there are more influencers organizing fights than ever, here’s a list of all upcoming events and games.

5 upcoming Influencer boxing matches

Logan Paul VS TBA (October 14, 2023)

KSI VS Tom Furry (October 14, 2023)

King Kenny VS AnEsonGib (TBC)

Jully Poc VS 6ar6ie6 (TBC)

Bryce Hall VS Gee Perez (August 11, 2023)

Logan Paul and KSI's journey from YouTube to boxing

On August 29, 2015, Paul launched the Logan Paul Vlogs YouTube channel, which has since grown to have the most subscribers of all his YouTube channels. Logan Paul's YouTube channel is among the highest-paid YouTube creators according to Forbes. Paul faced off against a different YouTuber in an amateur boxing match in KSI in 2018.

In 2021, Paul played his first match in professional wrestling. In a Money in the Bank ladder match that took place in July 2023, Paul made his way back into a WWE ring. Dillon Danis and even Mike Tyson have received criticism from Paul in the past. Paul's boxing career did not restart until July 2023. And now, he is set to get back in the ring on October 14.

KSI who gained a massive fan following on YouTube has now taken his skills to the boxing ring. He is one of the most popular names in influencer boxing. Though not the most remarkable, KSI's pro boxing resume is nevertheless one to take note of. His most recent win came in January of this year against FaZE Temperr, giving him a professional record of 5-0-1. Despite not having any significant global championships to his credit, he has won and successfully defended the branded Misfits.

