5 largest wildfires in history in wake of Maui blaze

There is no denying that the global wildfire situation is becoming worse due to climate catastrophe and land-use changes. It is an issue that has been constantly put up by climate warriors, making us aware of what worsts to come. The Western US, northern Siberia, central India, and eastern Australia are already seeing considerably more fires, and the UN predicts that intense fire occurrences will rise by nearly 50% by the end of the century.

The latest wildfire is currently blazing through the Hawaiian island of Maui. The Maui fire has been increasing since yesterday and people have been trying to save their lives by going to the nearby oceans. The firefighters and the mayor are doing their best to save the people’s lives. However, so far more than 36 people are dead and many are reported to be injured.

ALSO READ: How did the Maui fire start? Explore possible reasons behind the Lahaina blaze

Let's take a look at 5 largest wildfires:

Alaska Wildfire (2004)

In terms of the total area burnt, the Alaskan fire season of 2004 was the worst ever documented. In contrast to the normal interior Alaska summer, the summer of 2004 was very warm and rainy, which led to a record number of lightning strikes. The fires that lasted into September were the result of an unusually dry August after months of rising temperatures.

Australian Black Friday Bush Fire (1993)

The 1939 bushfires in Victoria, Australia, which devastated more than 5 million acres is remembered in history as Black Friday. The fires resulted in several years of drought, followed by high temperatures and strong winds. Even though the flames had been burning for many days, on January 13 when temperatures in Melbourne's capital city reached 44.7°C and 47.2°C in Mildura in the northwest, the fires intensified, killing 36 people, damaging more than 700 houses, 69 sawmills, as well as many farms and businesses.

Australian Bush Fires (2020)

The devastating effects on animals caused by the Australian bushfires of 2020 are remembered throughout history. A total of 3 billion animals, including an astounding 61,000 koalas, were killed by the severe bushfires that tore across New South Wales and Queensland in southeast Australia, scorching 42 million acres and killing scores of people. Late 2019 and early 2020 were Australia's warmest and driest years on record, which had a significant role in the disastrous wildfires. Australia's hottest month on record was January 2019.

Richardson Backcountry Fire (2011)

In the province of Alberta in Canada, the Richardson Backcountry Fire started in May 2011. The 1950 Chinchaga Fire was the previous greatest fire incident. The fire caused a number of evacuations and closures while burning over 1.7 million acres (688,000 hectares) of boreal forest.

Advertisement

Black Dragon Fire (1987)

The Black Dragon Fire of 1987 is considered the deadliest forest fire in the People's Republic of China and the biggest single fire to have ever occurred in human history. 250 people sustained injuries as a result of the fire, which claimed a total of 191 lives. It burned nonstop for more than a month, obliterating over 2.5 million acres (1 million hectares), of which 18 million acres were forest. Although the precise origin is unknown, Chinese media suggested that human activity may have contributed to the fire.

ALSO READ: What is Ohio issue 1? All you need to know about ballot measure on which abortion issues hinge