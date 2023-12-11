5 of Emma Stone's must see films before watching Poor Things featuring La La Land, Cruella, and more

Emma Stone is one of the most popular and in-demand actresses in the industry right now. Stone moved to Los Angeles at the age of fifteen to pursue her acting career, and it didn't take her long to get her big break when she portrayed Jules in the 2007 comedy Superbad. Stone won an Oscar for Best Actress in a Leading Role for her work in the 2016 romantic musical La La Land. She has already been nominated for three Oscars.

Throughout her career, she played some of the most remarkable and iconic roles. In her latest film, Poor Things, Stone plays a young woman who is given a second chance at life. As the film runs in theatres successfully, let's take a look at some of her best films to date!

1. Crazy, Stupid, Love

Stone plays lawyer Hannah in this popular ensemble romantic comedy. She managed to avoid bed-hopping Jacob (Gosling) and is now attempting to teach his strategies to the recently divorced Cal (Steve Carell).

2. La La Land

Stone's remarkable portrayal of ambitious thespian Mia, whose attempts to make her big break in Los Angeles collide with a romance with jazz pianist Sebastian (Gosling), earned her the Oscar for Best Actress in a Leading Role. The movie is about a jazz musician and an aspiring actress who live in Hollywood and work toward realizing their lofty goals. In addition to battling against the odds to succeed in the entertainment industry, Mia and Sebastian also have to battle to maintain and strengthen their relationship.

3. Cruella

Critics gave Cruella largely positive reviews, with many praising Stone's performance and the production design. The film is a stylish retelling of Cruella de Vil's origin story from 101 Dalmations, which takes place in 1970s London and features one of Disney's most iconic villains. Stone plays Estella, a woman whose love of fashion is ultimately driven by her childhood trauma to seek revenge against the formidable Baroness (Thompson), for whom she works.

4. Easy A

As high school student Olive Penderghast, who must navigate the waters of unfounded rumors, Stone introduced The Scarlet Letter to the contemporary teen comedy in her first leading role. As she guides us through the difficulties of puberty and deals with both adults and her rumor-crazy peers, Olive continues the tradition of classic teen films by narrating the entire movie in the style of a diary.

5. The Amazing Spider-Man

Andrew Garfield plays the web-slinging superhero in this reboot, while Stone plays Gwen Stacy. At Oscorp, the home base of the arch-villain Lizard (Rhys Ifans), Stone's Gwen Stacy is a high school student interning. With her naturally blonde hair, Stone was praised for both her feisty interpretation of the iconic comic book character and her charming chemistry with Garfield.

