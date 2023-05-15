5 things to know about Lori Vallow Daybell 'Doomsday Cult' Murder Trial

The harrowing tale of Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell continues to captivate the nation as their murder trial unfolds. The couple, entangled in a web of alleged murders, unexplained deaths, and apocalyptic cult beliefs, has shocked the world with their dark and twisted actions. As the trial progresses, here are five crucial things to know.

Doomsday Mother Found Guilty of Murdering Children

Lori Vallow, infamously known as the "Doomsday Mother," has been convicted of murdering her two children. Following a highly publicized trial that garnered significant attention, Vallow was found guilty of first-degree murder charges. The case began in 2019 when JJ, Vallow's autistic son, and Tylee, her teenage daughter, were reported missing, leading to a nationwide search. Tragically, the remains of the children were later discovered buried on the property of Vallow's husband, Chad Daybell. The jury reached a unanimous decision, holding Vallow accountable for the deaths of her children. The trial shed light on a disturbing narrative intertwining religious beliefs, doomsday prophecies, and alleged cult involvement. Chad Daybell, Vallow's husband, is slated to face his own trial later this year for charges related to the deaths of the children.



The Disturbing Doomsday Cult

Central to the chilling series of alleged murders and perplexing deaths is a bizarre doomsday cult spearheaded by Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell. Daybell, operating a publishing company, released books revolving around apocalyptic scenarios that drew loose inspiration from the teachings of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. Vallow had been an ardent follower of Daybell's literature before their paths converged in person at a religious conference in Utah in 2018, marking the beginning of their romantic relationship. As their bond deepened, so did their shared apocalyptic beliefs.

Divorce documents revealed Vallow's conviction that she held a divine status, chosen to carry out the work of 144,000 believers. Accounts from acquaintances cited in police reports detailed the couple's belief in their ability to expel evil spirits and communicate with supernatural realms beyond the confines of ordinary reality. Astonishingly, Vallow even claimed the power of teleportation between Arizona and Hawaii, as documented in various records.

The most unsettling aspect of their ideology revolved around their alleged belief that certain individuals, including their own children JJ and Tylee, had transformed into "zombies." The couple apparently employed a system to rank the degree to which people's souls had deviated from goodness to evil. Disturbingly, documents suggest that their solution for freeing these individuals from their perceived zombified state involved causing their deaths.

Prosecutors assert that Vallow and Daybell utilized these distorted beliefs as a means to further their nefarious plots, resulting in the tragic deaths of JJ, Tylee, and Tammy.

The Disappearance and Murder of JJ and Tylee

In September 2019, Lori Vallow relocated her two children, JJ and Tylee, from Arizona to Idaho, bringing them closer to Chad Daybell. However, shortly after the move, the children vanished without a trace. Chilling photographs captured them laughing during a visit to Yellowstone National Park, which turned out to be the last known images of Tylee. JJ was last seen at his school and later that evening by his mother's friends. Vallow claimed he had been acting like a "zombie" and had to be taken away. Months of searching and anguish followed until the devastating discovery of JJ and Tylee's remains buried on Daybell's property.



Tragic Deaths and Suspicious Circumstances Unfold

In a chilling sequence of events, the deaths of Charles Vallow, Lori Vallow's ex-husband, and Tammy Daybell, Chad Daybell's wife, became intricately entwined with the alleged crimes surrounding Vallow and Daybell. Charles Vallow met a tragic end just two months before the alleged murders of JJ and Tylee, as his brother, Alex Cox, claimed self-defense, recounting a harrowing incident where Charles attacked him with a baseball bat, resulting in Cox shooting him. As the trial unfolded, Charles' death took on a new significance, potentially connected to a broader web of crimes. Prior to his demise, Charles had expressed concerns for his safety and the children's well-being, filing for divorce and seeking a mental health intervention for Vallow.

Meanwhile, Tammy Daybell's unexpected death in her sleep, occurring weeks after the disappearance of JJ and Tylee, initially attributed to natural causes, raised suspicions due to the peculiar circumstances surrounding it. Tammy had reported an alarming incident involving paintball shots fired at her, leading to contact with emergency services. However, authorities later exhumed Tammy's body, unveiling an autopsy that revealed her death resulted from asphyxiation, pointing to the involvement of someone else. The trial shed light on the alleged participation of Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell in Tammy's murder, further entangling their web of sinister activities.

The Alleged Co-Conspirator Alex Cox's Mysterious Death

One of the key players in this dark saga was Alex Cox, Lori Vallow's brother and an alleged co-conspirator. Cox died suddenly in December 2019, just as the investigation into JJ and Tylee's disappearance was intensifying. He was found gasping for breath in his bathroom and was later pronounced dead. The autopsy attributed his death to a blood clot obstructing his lung arteries but also detected the presence of Narcan, a drug used for overdose reversal. Cox's passing raised questions, particularly because he had made statements alluding to a potential impending death. However, no charges have been filed in connection to his death thus far.

