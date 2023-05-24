5 things to know about Ron DeSantis: Florida Governor set for presidential nomination run against Trump

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is considered Donald Trump’s biggest rival among the Republicans. After much wait, he entered the Republican presidential primary contest. Here is everything you need to know about the 44-year-old GOP candidate.

Ron DeSantis’ Early Life

DeSantis is a Florida native, and he has family roots in the Midwest. He was an exceptional basketball player when he was younger. Ron represented the Dunedin, Florida squad in the 1991 Little League World Series; he went on to become the captain of Yale University’s team. He taught high school for a short while and then joined Harvard Law School. He became a Navy Judge Advocate General officer, a position that made him travel to Iraq and the Guantanamo Bay detention camp.

In 2021 when DeSantis ran for Congress, he won in the Orlando area district. Ron served in Congress for three terms before he decided to launch a bid for governor in 2018. DeSantis won with less than 1 percentage point; he got reelected last fall.

Ron DeSantis is anti-woke

DeSantis has often enraged the “woke” community more than any other Republican. The recently concluded legislative session has managed to establish DeSantis as the most aggressive conservative governor of the country. His signing and expanding the Parental Rights in Education bill, also known as the “Don’t Say, Gay” by the critics, has not done him any favors with the community. This specific bill bans classroom discussions about the LQBTQ issues in Florida schools. In addition, he has signed a law that bans state as well as federal funding for diversity, equity, and inclusion programs in state colleges and universities.

His most controversial move was when he signed a law that banned abortion at 6 weeks. DeSantis signed a law that lets residents of Florida be in possession of a concealed firearm without a permit.

Ron DeSantis Vs. Disney

DeSantis has an ongoing feud with Disney, which happens to be one of Florida’s biggest employers. The feud started last year when Disney opposed the “Don’t Say Gay” law publicly. To answer their retaliation, DeSantis threatened to replace Disney World by building a state prison on the park’s property. Disney filed a lawsuit against the governor, and as of last week, the corporation has scrapped its plans for a new campus in Central Florida.

Ron DeSantis and Trump’s rivalry

Ron DeSantis is considered Trump’s biggest rival among the Republicans. The two were initially on good terms, Ron has gone as far as admitting that if it weren’t for Trump’s endorsement, he would not have become the governor of Florida. But during his recent rallies, Trump has been calling out DeSantis and his loyalty, gracing him with nicknames like “Ron DeSanctimonious” and “Meatball Ron.” Donald Trump even went as far as questioning the governor’s sexuality; he has suggested inappropriate behavior involving DeSantis and underage students he taught as a high school teacher in social media posts.

DeSantis responded by taking a jab at Trump’s indictment by saying he did not know “what goes into paying hush money to a porn star to secure silence over some type of alleged affair.”

Does Ron DeSantis stand a chance against Trump?

DeSantis won the Florida reelection by 19 percentage points which led his supporters to believe that he was more electable than Trump. His win showed the biggest margin of victory in any of the previous Florida Governor’s races. DeSantis’ political action committee recently started distributing flyers that described him as “A conservative leader who fights and wins.”

