5 things you never knew about one of the greatest One Piece pirate Gol D Roger

The pirate is known to be one of the greatest to have completely explored the New World in One Piece. Read on to know all the things you didn't know about him.

Commonly known as Gold Roger, he is a legendary pirate who had the title of Pirate King and owned the legendary treasure One Piece. The pirate was known to be fearless and confident. He was also known to lose his temper and get angry very quickly and even retaliate with violence and was known to be extremely restless in nature and was known to be the most powerful pirate of all time. He still retains the status among the world's pirates even after his death.

Here are somethings you never knew about the character that was:

Straw hat

Monkey D. Luffy dons the infamous straw hat in the series and it was given to him by none other than his idol Red Hair Shanks who actually received this hat from somebody else - the Pirate King himself! But where Roger got the hat from is still unknown!

His Birthday

He was born on December 31st in 1447 and shook the world to its core with his existence! His son's birthday Portgas D Ace is not very far from his own and was actually born on January 1! Portgas held the boy in her stomach for 20 months to ensure the World Government wouldn't find out that he was Roger's son.

Anger

The Pirate King was known to get extremely riled up often and when that happened, nothing could stop him. However, despite this, his actions have been described as pure and child-like.

Age

By the time he died. the legendary pirate was 53 years old. If not for the time-skip Roger would have been 77 years old !

Name

By now, everybody knows the pirate's name is Gol D Rogers but the World Government popularised him with the name Gold Rogers and very few people knew his original name. They only got to know it when he was close to his death!

