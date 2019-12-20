5 things you never knew about one of the greatest One Piece pirate Gol D Roger
Commonly known as Gold Roger, he is a legendary pirate who had the title of Pirate King and owned the legendary treasure One Piece. The pirate was known to be fearless and confident. He was also known to lose his temper and get angry very quickly and even retaliate with violence and was known to be extremely restless in nature and was known to be the most powerful pirate of all time. He still retains the status among the world's pirates even after his death.
Here are somethings you never knew about the character that was:
Straw hat
Monkey D. Luffy dons the infamous straw hat in the series and it was given to him by none other than his idol Red Hair Shanks who actually received this hat from somebody else - the Pirate King himself! But where Roger got the hat from is still unknown!
His Birthday
He was born on December 31st in 1447 and shook the world to its core with his existence! His son's birthday Portgas D Ace is not very far from his own and was actually born on January 1! Portgas held the boy in her stomach for 20 months to ensure the World Government wouldn't find out that he was Roger's son.
Anger
The Pirate King was known to get extremely riled up often and when that happened, nothing could stop him. However, despite this, his actions have been described as pure and child-like.
Age
By the time he died. the legendary pirate was 53 years old. If not for the time-skip Roger would have been 77 years old !
Name
By now, everybody knows the pirate's name is Gol D Rogers but the World Government popularised him with the name Gold Rogers and very few people knew his original name. They only got to know it when he was close to his death!
