5 underrated Chris Hemsworth movies featuring, The Cabin in the Woods, Stark Trek, and more

Chris Hemsworth, the Australian immigrant and Hollywood hunk, has repeatedly demonstrated that he is more than a gorgeous face and sculpted physique. Hemsworth has demonstrated his flexibility in a variety of roles aside from wielding the mighty Mjolnir as Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While his blockbuster smashes like Thor and The Avengers have secured his place as a major action performer, there are a number of underappreciated gems in his career that need to be explored more as per Rotten Tomatoes. Let's take a look at five of these hidden treasures that showcase Hemsworth's acting abilities.

1. Star Trek (2009)

Hemsworth made an impression in J.J. Abrams' Star Trek (2009) before wearing the iconic red cloak and hammer. Hemsworth's portrayal of George T. Kirk, Captain James T. Kirk's space-faring father, connected with spectators, leaving a lasting emotional mark. The film, which had Abrams' trademark combination of action and poignant moments, highlighted Hemsworth's ability to communicate complex emotions such as love, fear, and bravery.

2. In the Heart of the Sea (2015)

Hemsworth turned away from the blockbuster action genre to play Owen Chase, a lowly whaler with a thirst for adventure, in this historical drama directed by Ron Howard. Not only does the picture emphasize Hemsworth's natural charisma, but it also demonstrates his ability to handle calmer, character-driven themes. In the Heart of the Sea exemplifies Hemsworth's versatility as an actor, portraying his swashbuckling side in a tale of adventure and notoriety.

3. Blackhat (2015)

Hemsworth ventured into unknown ground as a cyberhacker in Michael Mann's action-packed thriller Blackhat. Hemsworth impressively portrayed a talented hacker engaged by the FBI to battle a cybercriminal threat, a break from his customary on-screen image. The film not only captivates with its high-stakes plot, but it also acts as a prelude to Hemsworth's subsequent roles that combine action with technological knowledge.

4. The Cabin in the Woods (2012)

Hemsworth accepted the conventional jock character in The Cabin in the Woods, a dark comedy horror film directed by Drew Goddard, demonstrating his comic ability early in his career. This legendary classic combines horror and comedy, allowing Hemsworth to showcase his humorous style. Though it initially plays on preconceptions, the film foreshadows Hemsworth's eventual success in films such as Thor: Ragnarok, where his comedy takes center stage.

5. Extraction (2020)

Hemsworth plays a deadly yet caring mercenary in this political action thriller written by the Russo Brothers. Extraction stands out not only for its violent action moments but also for Hemsworth's amazing stunt performance, both on and off-screen. The film demonstrates his commitment, as seen by his tough fitness program and amazing cliff-diving action. Extraction, which has a sequel in the pipeline, cements Hemsworth's reputation as an adrenaline-pumping action actor.

While Chris Hemsworth is well-known for his blockbuster performances in the Marvel world, these underappreciated jewels in his career demonstrate the range and depth of his acting abilities. From touching scenes in Star Trek to the swashbuckling adventure of In the Heart of the Sea to the surprise techno-thrills of Blackhat, each film offers a different perspective on the multi-faceted performer. As Hemsworth steps away from the spotlight, now is the ideal opportunity to explore these hidden gems and honor this Australian dynamo's broad career.

