6 Memorable Moments In Roger Federer’s Tennis Career

After Serena Willians, Roger Federer, the legendary Swiss tennis player who is a 20-time Grand Slam champion announces retirement from professional tennis at the age of 41 following a series of knee operations. The legendary player will always be remembered for winning 20 Grand Slam titles and finishing five seasons as the best player. Federer left no stone unturned in enabling the golden era of men's tennis along with rival players Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal.

Federer shared, Recently Federer shared across his official social media handles, "As many of you know, the past three years have presented me with challenges in the form of injuries and surgeries," He added, "I've worked hard to return to full competitive form. But I also know my body's capacities and limits, and its message to me lately has been clear. I am 41 years old. I have played more than 1500 matches over 24 years. Tennis has treated me more generously than I ever would have dreamt, and now I must recognize when it is time to end my competitive career." In addition, Federer confirmed he intends to continue playing tennis, "just not in Grand Slams or on the tour.” To celebrate the Swiss player’s brilliant body of Tennis career here is a carefully curated collection of all the noteworthy moments in Roger Federer’s iconic career.

Roger Federer: Top 6 memorable moments of his tennis career

Tennis legend Roger Federer started a shockwave around the world with an announcement stating that the 41-year-old Swiss Champion is stepping down from his glittering professional career as a Tennis player. However, the man will be spotted in action, one last time for the Laver Cup in London alongside his Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal representing Team Europe. Federer will be playing a match for the first time after July 2021. Below, you will find five unforgettable moments in the massive career of Roger Federer as he reigned the world of tennis: 1. Arrival at Wimbledon by defeating Pete Sampras (2001) Roger Federer began his massive career by defeating tennis king Pete Sampras which was the very first breakthrough of Federer’s career. In the year 2001, 19-year-old player Roger Federer stunned the world as he defeated, Pete Sampras in the 4th round. At the time Sampras was at the prime of his career and chasing his fifth consequent Wimbledon title before this young Swiss player put an end. Although Roger didn't win the title in 2001, he won many hearts. In fact, ever since Roger’s win, Sampras never won a Wimbledon again.

2. The first Grand Slam win (2003) In 2003, Roger Federer finally won his first Grand Slam at Wimbledon. While the young tennis player was in the focus of 2001, he experienced his career’s low in 2002, however, with Wimbledon 2002, he won his first Grand Slam title at the 2003 Wimbledon Championships. After an intense final, he defeated Mark Philippoussis to win his first ever major title in the world of tennis. After the win in 2003, Federer also won the following four Grand Slam Titles. Along with that, he won the same title in 2009 and 2012 as well.

3. Ranked “World No. 1” by ATP for 4 consecutive years (2004) Federer was ranked “World No. 1” by the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) in 2004 and for three more consecutive years. In February 2004 Federer defeated Marat Safin at the Australian Open. The man won almost all the Grand Slam titles and gained the spot of the king of tennis. In 2008, his rival Nadal ended his dominance in the world of tennis by winning the Wimbledon title that season and taking the top spot. However, for four long years, Federer was on the top and won 11 out of his 20 Grand Slams.

4. Won the French Open and surpassed Sampras’s record by winning Wimbledon Title for the sixth time (2009) By 2009, Roger Federer won 13 Grand Slams which equals the record of Sampras. He won the US Open that year but lost to Nadal in the Wimbledon finals. Further, the tennis star won a gold medal at the Beijing Olympics doubles alongside Stan Wawrinka. In the singles, Federer only reached the quarterfinals. Although 2009 began with a loss at the Australian Open final, it was followed by winning the Madrid Masters title as he defeated Nadal. Federer defeated Robin Söderling in the final, and won the men's singles tennis title at the 2009 French Open. This was the year Federer surpassed Sampras’s record as he went won the Wimbledon Title for the sixth time alongside Nadal.

6. The oldest “World No. 1” as he won his 20th Grand Slam Title (2018) In 2018, Roger Federer earned the title of World No. 1 at the age of 36 which made him the only player to reach the title at his age. He was the first ever player to win 20th Grand Slam Title as he won the Australian Open against Marin Cilic. The same year, he won the Rotterdam Open, defeating Robin Haase, and became the oldest ATP No. 1. At 36.