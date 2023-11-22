730 OpenAI employees sign letter demanding reappointment of Sam Altman; mass exodus may be on the cards

More than 730 employees at OpenAI signed an open letter on Monday threatening to quit unless the board resigned and Greg Brockman, the company's co-founder and former president, and Sam Altman were reinstated as CEO. The board controversially dismissed Altman on Friday.

Surprisingly, among those who have signed the letter is Ilya Sutskever, a board member and chief scientist of the company who has been held accountable for orchestrating the initial boardroom coup against Altman.

The letter read, "The process through which you terminated Sam Altman and removed Greg Brockman from the board has jeopardized all of this work and undermined our mission and company. Your conduct has made it clear you did not have the competence to oversee OpenAI.”

Approximately 95% of OpenAI's workforce, or 738 out of 770 employees, signed the letter by Monday at 5:10 p.m. ET. The letter was made public after an unforgettable and surprising weekend in Silicon Valley.

On Friday, Altman's was removed from his position by the OpenAI board, stating that "he was not consistently candid in his communications with the board, hindering its ability to exercise its responsibilities." The tech community was taken aback by Sam Altman's sudden departure as CEO of OpenAI. Altman is a well-known figure in the field of artificial intelligence. The board's choice to remove Altman raised a lot of questions and spurred speculation.

OpenAI's chief technology officer, Mira Murati, was named CEO-in-waiting. Following backlash from investors, such as Microsoft, the board of OpenAI appeared receptive to Altman rejoining as CEO. On Sunday, Altman shared a picture of himself at the company's headquarters sporting a visitor's badge. However, the board informed employees last night that Altman would not be rejoining the business.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella announced hours later that Altman and Brockman would be joining the tech giant to lead a new advanced AI research unit.

"We look forward to moving quickly to provide them with the resources needed for their success," Nadella said of Altman's new Microsoft subsidiary, seemingly leaving the door open for any OpenAI employees eager to leave. Additionally, Nadella stated on X that the new company would be "setting a new pace for innovation," implying a more proactive strategy than the OpenAI board seemed to be comfortable with.

