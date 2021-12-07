A 75 year old woman travelled 3500 km across UK & paid almost nothing; Here’s how

Is there anyone who does not like travelling? There would hardly be anyone who falls in that category. If given a chance many would travel almost every month or maybe even every week. But, unfortunately, travelling has its own cost and not everyone can afford travelling extensively. But a 75-year-old woman from the UK managed to cover around 3,500 km around the edge of England by paying next to nothing. Yes! You heard that right. She went on a six-week bus journey and had to pay almost nothing.

According to reports in Indiatimes.com, Penny Ibbott set out on a bus journey across England with just her free bus pass as her ticket. She reportedly travelled for eight hours a day on different buses to get from one place to another. This also included an open-top bus ride for the last 20 km with her friends and family. The pass in question here is the pensioners’ pass that the elderly lady availed on several English buses free of charge. The only time she had to buy tickets was when she was on the Scottish side of the border where the pass was invalid. She was travelling across England to raise money for the St Wilfrid's Hospice in West Sussex, which treated her husband, Geoff before he passed away in 2016.

Talking about the journey Penny Ibbott revealed, "The entire journey took five weeks and five days, and, in that time, I met a lot of very interesting and kind people. I'm pretty robust but I needed a comfortable bed to sleep in along the way, and as you can imagine choosing the bed and breakfasts was a bit of a lottery. My favourite leg of the journey was definitely from Minehead to Lynmouth in Devon because the scenery was just breath-taking," she added.

She approximately rode in 120 buses in total and her journey began on September 6 and came to an end on 16 October.

