India is all set to celebrate its 78th Independence Day on August 15 (Thursday). After a long struggle spanning nearly two centuries against the British rule, the country finally achieved independence from colonial domination on August 15, 1947.

The country's independence was won via the valiant efforts of many freedom fighters, and Independence Day serves as a somber reminder of their sacrifices. In 1948, this day was first observed officially, ushering in a new chapter in India's history.

Every year since that, the country has taken note of its successes and celebrated the rich cultural diversity that makes it unique. Apart from celebrating independence, the day also honours the advancements India has made over the years.

This year's celebrations will have Viksit Bharat, or Developed India, as the theme. This theme reflects the government of India's goal to make the country a developed nation by 2047, the year of its centenary (100 years of independence).

On August 15, 1947, India was freed from British colonial domination for more than 200 years. This day is celebrated as Independence Day. The Revolution of 1857 marked the start of the nation's fight for independence.

Later, under Mahatma Gandhi's leadership, the liberation movement picked up steam about 1920. At last, on July 4, 1947, the Indian Independence Bill was presented in the British House of Commons. India became an independent nation on August 15, 1945.

Jawaharlal Nehru, the first Prime Minister of Independent India, referred to this momentous occasion as a "Tryst with Destiny" on the eve of India's independence. Nehru raised the Indian national flag over the Lahori Gate of the Red Fort in Delhi on August 15. Since then, every prime minister has continued the custom of addressing the nation.

On Independence Day, the Indian Prime Minister traditionally raises the national flag and gives a speech to the people. The address highlights the advancements, successes, and aspirations of the country. This year's address will be PM Modi's 11th straight Independence Day speech, and his first given in his third term.

At 7:30 am, the ceremony will broadcast live on Doordarshan. Furthermore, the Press Information Bureau's (PIB) YouTube page will stream it live, and it will be accessible on social networking sites like X (formerly Twitter) through the PMO Twitter handle.

