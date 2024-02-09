Trigger Warning: This article contains references to an individual's death and drug abuse

Pawn Stars' host Rick Harrison called the border policy in the United States as insane amidst the ongoing fentanyl crisis.

Adam Harrison, one of the three sons of reality TV star Richard 'Rick' Harrison, passed away in Las Vegas. Adam who was 39 years old died after a fentanyl overdose. Harrison, who met with former President Trump after losing his son, complimented the latter during an interview with Fox News Digital. Harrison also criticized politicians for being "complicit" in the murders caused by fentanyl.

Rick Harrison praises Trump

"He's an incredible individual. He wants to do something about this. There are so many different places you have to start at, all at once, but one of the major ones is get the damn stuff out of the country and stop making it so cheap to get high."

Rick explains how fentanyl pills are easily available for a cheap price

Harrison says, "My understanding is it's like $5 to buy a fentanyl pill. Anybody can afford it. I mean, make it difficult. Let's start arresting the people selling it, arresting the people bringing it over the border, closing down the border, make it really expensive. Let's make a fentanyl death rare."

Rick Harrison blames politicians

Referring to politicians, Harrison said, "It's insane because they're letting it happen. They're allowing it to happen. They're not taking any action in that regard. Thus, they are involved in every one of these killings."

Harrison called the nation's present border policies absolutely ridiculous and held politicians accountable for their apparent inability to stop the import of drugs.

Adam was discovered dead at a guesthouse in the Las Vegas region on January 19, as per an incident report that the New York Pos. According to the report, Adam had been residing in the guesthouse for two weeks before his passing.

About Adam Harrison

Adam Harrison was born in 1984 and was one of Rick Harrison's three sons. He was the second child Rick had with Kim, his first wife. But in 1985, after only three years of marriage, his parents divorced.

Before to the 1989 television series Pawn Stars, which is based on the Gold & Silver Pawn Shop, which Richard "Old Man" Harrison initially ran, Adam worked in the family's pawn shop.

