On Monday, amid high-volume trading and a general market upswing, shares of Adani group companies saw strong demand, rising as high as 16 percent on the BSE during intraday trading. According to Business Insider, on Dalal Street, market bulls were frolicking as exit polls indicated that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by Narendra Modi, would return with a resounding two-thirds majority.

Adani stocks including Enterprises, Power, and Green Energy jump to 16%

Among the companies that rallied were Adani Enterprises, Adani Power, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, Adani Total Gas, Adani Wilmar, Adani Energy Solutions, Adani Green Energy, Ambuja Cements, ACC, and New Delhi Television (NDTV). Compared to the 2.7% increase in the S&P BSE Sensex, Adani Group equities were up as much as 13 per cent.

As a result, in today's intraday trading, the total market capitalization of the ten Adani group firms grew by Rs 2.02 trillion to Rs 19.88 trillion.

The Adani Group is a leading business conglomerate in India, possessing a comprehensive energy and infrastructure platform as well as a proven track record of effectively completing ambitious projects.

With respect to market capitalization, it is among the biggest listed business incubators in India. Its guiding principle is to support startups in four key industry sectors: consumer, primary industries, energy and utility, and transportation and logistics. It serves as a useful addition to already-existing and newly developed companies that cater to Indian needs.

Adani Power stocks surges up to 16%

Adani Power, one of the individual stocks, surged 16 percent during the intraday trade today, setting a record high of Rs 875. Over the last two trading days, the integrated power utilities company's stock has increased by 25%. According to Adani electricity, this summer's peak electricity demand is predicted to hit 260 gigawatts. India will require more thermal electricity to meet this growing demand even as renewable power resources increase.

Adani Enterprises and Green Energy

The green hydrogen ecosystem, airport management, data centers, roadways, and primary industries like copper and petrochem are the main areas of Adani Enterprises' strategic business investments. All of these areas have a lot of potential for value unlocking.

Net debt to earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (Ebitda) further decreased to 2.2x from 3.3x over the previous year, according to Adani Enterprises' FY24 annual report, providing it with more ability to expand going forward.

Meanwhile, Adani Green Energy, a group power company, increased its FY 2029–30 aim from 45 GW to 50 GW due to the potential for growth in renewable energy (RE).

