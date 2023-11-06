Adin Ross gets outbid by Lionel Messi for multi-million Miami mansion: What we know so far

In a recent viral clip, popular American streamer Adin Ross expressed disappointment after being outbid by none other than football legend Lionel Messi for a multi-million-pound mansion in Miami. In the video, the streamer also revealed why he could not secure the mansion on time.

Adin Ross's outbidding revelation

Known for his lively video game streams and often controversial discussions, Adin Ross, a prominent figure on the Kick streaming platform, shared in a video his aspiration to acquire a particular home in Miami.

However, the 23-year-old revealed his unsuccessful attempt due to being outbid by an illustrious footballer, Lionel Messi, who emerged as the new owner of the sought-after luxury residence.

Expressing his frustration, Ross conveyed, "I got outbid with the house I wanted. I really wanted a house in Miami. So now I have to build my own house because it's impossible to find a house that I like."

The streamer clarified that the challenge wasn't due to financial constraints but rather the inability to secure the property in time, as the renowned Argentine footballer was already in advanced discussions, ultimately overshadowing his bid.

Light-hearted competition between Adin Ross and Lionel Messi

Initially, Ross appeared hesitant to disclose further details about the legendary footballer who had surpassed his bid for the mansion. He teased his audience by suggesting a potential reveal in the coming months; however, he ultimately decided against it.

In a casual and somewhat bemused tone, the streamer conveyed the competitive yet light-hearted nature of the scenario, emphasizing Messi's successful acquisition of the coveted residence. He explained, "The professional athlete is Messi. Messi's parents, I think it was? I believe it was his grandparents, or I don't know who the f*ck it was. Messi, they wanted a crib for their grand-children or some sh*t, they were playing a game. I don't even know, and they got it."

In 2022, Adin Ross boasted a portfolio of luxurious properties comprising homes in both Los Angeles and Miami. His opulent Los Angeles residence, nestled in the prestigious Hollywood Hills, spans approximately 12,000 square feet and is adorned with lavish amenities, including a gym, a refreshing pool, and a home theater. The value of this extravagant mansion is estimated to be a staggering $7.2 million, reflecting the high-end lifestyle that the streamer indulges in within the glitzy realm of the Hollywood Hills.

