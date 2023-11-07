Adin Ross offers Kick deal to Fousey as YouTuber makes streaming comeback: All you need to know

Popular YouTuber and streamer Fousey was noticeably hospitalized on August 23, 2023, after calling the police during a live stream and complaining that he and his family were being threatened. Prior to being admitted to the hospital, Fousey had experienced a number of other issues, including being frequently swatted by viewers, ending up in fights with other artists, and even strolling on a major highway at night while streaming.

Following the incident on August 23, Fousey was reportedly transported to a hospital for a mental health evaluation. He had been comparatively quiet on the internet ever since. however, the streamer made his comeback on November 6. Fousey reappeared on social media to collaborate with Kick streamer Adin Ross in an unexpected video on Ross's channel, where Ross gave Fousey what seems to be a new streaming deal from Kick.

Adin Ross offers Kick deal to Fousey

It is noteworthy that just a few weeks before his hospitalization, on August 12, Fousey claimed to have signed a contract with Kick. Fousey had twice been banned from Twitch before this agreement.

A phone conversation that Fousey took during one of his live streams, just a few days after announcing the arrangement, made some followers doubtful if it was still in effect. Many of his fans thought his contract was up in the air because of the commotion surrounding his broadcasts in the days before he was admitted to the hospital.

Additionally, it's unclear if Ross and Fousey were merely making jokes about the new Kick agreement while they streamed. As of right moment, it seems like Fousey and Kick are on good terms, and as of this writing, his channel still has a verified mark. Fousey himself stated that he would sign the revised agreement after consulting with his legal team.

About Fousey

Yousef Saleh Erakat, better known by his YouTube username Fousey, is an actor and actor who was born on January 22, 1990. Fousey received a theater arts degree from San Jose State University in 2013. Ultimately, he moved to Los Angeles to seek a career as an actor. Together with his acting and YouTube endeavors, Fousey began a boxing career in 2019 and continued it till 2022.

