Adin Ross sparks controversy with Tory Lanez comment on Megan Thee Stallion's video

Megan Thee Stallion, an American rapper, stunned the world recently when she displayed her fitness progress on TikTok. As she danced to Yeat's "Ok Kool," the rapper flashed her slim stomach before flinging it back in a full-on twerk for the camera. Megan captioned her video, "Before the gym." Don't worry; she toned but it still moved. In only two days, the video has received over 2 million views, and reviewers are still gushing about her body. Billie Eilish, a musician, also joined in with some rather thirsty comments.

The video did not, however, receive a positive response from everyone, despite Megan's enormous number of followers who have shown their support. Adin Ross, a well-known Kick streamer, made a remark on the trending topic showing his support for Tory Lanez.

Adin Ross shows support for Tory Lanez

Adin Ross's remark alluded to the infamous event involving Megan and Tory, which allegedly took place in 2020 and saw Megan being shot in the foot by Tory following a dispute between the two musicians. He wrote below her video, "We don’t care. Free Tory". Ross's remark created a flurry of discussion online, with many of Megan's supporters criticizing the streamer for supporting Lanez and others siding with Adin and expressing similar feelings.

What happened between Megan Thee Stallion and Tory Lanez?

Megan Thee Stallion said on the witness stand during the rapper Tory Lanez's assault trial last year that she had received death threats on social media and that she still suffered from nerve damage as a result of his shooting her in the foot following an altercation.

In the end, Mr. Lanez—whose true name is Daystar Peterson—was found guilty of three felonies, including assault with a semiautomatic weapon. He was given a 10-year jail term after several delays that lasted several months and a two-day hearing.

According to the prosecution, Mr. Lanez attacked Megan Thee Stallion in the early morning hours of July 2020 in Los Angeles after she had criticized his rap skills. He allegedly fired shots in her direction as she was leaving the party.

The defense contested that Mr. Lanez had fired the rounds, speculating that it may have been another lady who, according to the defense, was angry that the two rappers had been having an intimate relationship.

Adin Ross is not the only one who has recently shown their support for Tory Lanez. Earlier in July, Meek Mill demanded his release while performing with Rolling Loud in Portugal.

