AEW All Out 2023: Results, notable moments, biggest takeaways, and more

All Elite Wrestling presented an action-packed show that had the audience buzzing with excitement at AEW All Out 2023, marking yet another outstanding event for the company. This tournament had it all, from jaw-dropping debuts to heated rivalries. Let's take a look at the outcomes, important moments, and key lessons from AEW All Out 2023.

Kenny Omega defended Hangman Adam Page

Kenny Omega defended his AEW World Championship against Hangman Adam Page in the evening's main event. The anticipation for this match had been growing for years, and it was at an all-time high. Both fighters gave it their all, but Page was able to seal the victory and become the new AEW World Champion by hitting his hallmark move, the Buckshot Lariat. This emotional moment drove the audience to their feet and cemented Page's place as one of AEW's top talents.

The most memorable surprise debut

One of the night's most notable events came in the shape of a surprise debut. As the crowd waited for the next match, the lights went out and CM Punk's trademark theme played. The buzz in the arena was palpable as the Chicago native made his way to the ring for his maiden AEW appearance. Punk delivered a fiery promo in which he expressed his joy at joining AEW and promised to revolutionize the firm. The crowd was overjoyed to see Punk return to the ring after such a long absence, and his debut fed an extra layer of excitement to an already breathtaking night.

AEW Women’s Championship

Britt Baker successfully defended her AEW Women's Championship against Thunder Rosa in a highly anticipated event. This was a hard-hitting, back-and-forth duel that displayed both women's remarkable talent and resiliency. Baker won in the end, cementing her position as one of the most dominant champions in AEW's women's division. This encounter demonstrated not just the talent of these two fighters, but also the expansion and momentum of AEW's women's division as a whole.

AEW Tag Team Championship

Another memorable occasion occurred when the Young Bucks defended their AEW Tag Team Championships against Jurassic Express. This bout was jam-packed with high-flying action and creative tag team techniques. Despite a brave attempt by Jurassic Express, the Young Bucks retained their titles, cementing their position as one of the world's finest tag teams. This encounter stood as a testament to AEW's great tag team division, with each team bringing its own distinguishing style and narrative to the ring.

The AEW All Out 2023 event was filled with great events and incredible matchups. It demonstrated once again that AEW is a professional wrestling force to be reckoned with. This event featured something for everyone, from historic championship changes to surprise debuts. The energized crowd and exciting environment only enhanced the overall experience, making it a night that fans will remember for years to come.

