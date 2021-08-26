Afghan woman delivers a baby girl on US military plane fleeing Taliban; Here’s what she's named

We all are aware of the chaotic situation that arose after the Taliban takeover in Afghanistan. Many Afghans have tried to escape and the US military has been helping them. One such US military plane had an Afghan woman giving birth to a baby girl as her family was fleeing Taliban rule.

Reportedly, the baby’s mother went into labor on Saturday while they were on their way to a US military base in Germany. As soon as the plane landed, military medics helped the woman deliver her baby in the cargo hold of the plane. The mother and child were then taken to a nearby hospital. The interesting part was that the baby girl was named Reach after the aircraft’s code name. Each US Air Force aircraft has a code name to communicate with other aircraft and control towers, and the code for C-17 cargo planes is usually "Reach" followed by a number.

Since the code name of this particular flight in which the Afghan family was aboard was Reach 828. This is how the parents decided to name the child Reach, said General Tod Wolters, the head of US European Command. Reach and her parents are headed to the United States along with other Afghan refugees.

Of the 7,000 people evacuated from Kabul who had passed through US bases in Europe since August 20, only 100 required medical care. Of those 100 people, 25 have been admitted to a local hospital and 12 have already been discharged. Reportedly, two other babies were born after their mothers landed at the Ramstein base.

