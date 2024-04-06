After Studying Experts CONFIRM That Nanoplastics In Bottled Water Is Responsible For Looming Health Concern

Phoebe Stapleton, an assistant professor at Rutgers University, has conducted research that has revealed a disturbing amount of nanoplastics in bottled water. These minute plastics have dimensions of less than a millimeter and are composed synthetically in a way that may harm human health.

The water journey of nanoplastics

Stapleton’s inquiry showed that, on average, approximately 240,000 particles per liter were detected in bottled water. Those particles came from the bottle and cap and possibly infiltrated during filtration and processing at the water stations.

The study also revealed that almost 90% of these particles were shaped like nanoplastics, which was considered more significant because nanoplastics can enter the human body without much resistance.

Health effects of ingesting nano plastic

Once inside the body, nanoparticles can circumvent normal clearance mechanisms and pose potential health risks.

Stapleton’s findings indicated that within 24 hours of feeding animals with them, maternal, placental, and fetal tissues harbored detectable amounts of nanoplastics, thereby suggesting possibilities for their translocation and accumulation within the organism.

Understanding nanoplastics

It is vital to differentiate between nanoplastics and microplastics, which come as plastic beads in cosmetics or clothes. The former cannot be seen by the naked eye, while microplastics are large enough to be observed visually since they fall into sizes as small as bacteria or viruses.

This problem raises concerns about their global presence and possible impacts on human well-being.

Ongoing concerns

However, she said their findings also raised serious issues regarding what would happen if tissues accumulated this form of pollution over time.

MRI scans taken over the past decade show that plastic particle loadings in tissues have been mounting up, leading to future health scares.

Addressing the Issue: Filtering water

In response to her results, Stapleton now drinks filtered tap water with fewer plastic particles than bottled versions.

However, she remains cautious of the filters' plastic components, which cannot protect against microscopic plastics; hence, researchers need to work on other aspects of water filtration technology.

The fact that nanoplastics have been found in most bottled waters underlines the pressing need for broadened awareness initiatives and actions against plastic pollution, including its health implications.

While scientists explore this new science area of nanoplastics, individuals might take proactive steps, such as drinking filtered tap water, to avoid these prevalent pollutants.

