After tallest building, Dubai Crown Prince announces world's deepest pool at 196 feet; WATCH

The deepest diving pool in Dubai is at a staggering depth of 196 feet (60 metres) and is part of the new Deep Dive Dubai tourist attraction.

The mega global city, Dubai, seems to have kicked it up a notch (or rather deep down). The crown prince of Dubai, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, recently shared a video of the world's deepest pool for diving. The glittering city that already is home to the tallest building and largest mall in the world, now has a brand new attraction to add to its list.

The deepest diving pool is at a staggering depth of 196 feet (60 metres) and is part of the new Deep Dive Dubai tourist attraction. In fact, the Guinness World Records certified the pool as "the deepest swimming pool for diving" on 27 June. "The Pearl Diving Pool is a facility of approximately 5,000m2 gross floor area constructed for His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid al Maktoum. It will primarily be an indoor scuba diving facility for training and recreational purposes, with facilities for education, training and recreation," Guinness said in its statement.

The video shared by Dubai's Crown Prince is sure to leave you baffled as the diving pool consists a "sunken city" inside a tunnel like structure. In the video, you can see several divers exploring it, playing arcade games and chess as well as trees and libraries. Sharing the video on Twitter, the Crown Prince wrote, "An entire world awaits you at Deep Dive Dubai the world's deepest pool, with a depth of 60 meters (196 feet)."

Check out the video below:

An entire world awaits you at Deep Dive Dubai the world’s deepest pool, with a depth of 60 meters (196 feet) #Dubai pic.twitter.com/GCQwxlW18N — Hamdan bin Mohammed (@HamdanMohammed) July 7, 2021

According to a NDTV report, the Dubai dive pool will be open to the public later this year and both beginners as well as professionals can explore "a stunning underwater attraction that is themed to resemble an abandoned sunken city."

ALSO READ: VIRAL VIDEO: 63 year old woman dances to Deepika Padukone's song 'Mohe Rang Do Laal'; Don't miss her moves

Share your comment ×