After UK abolishes quarantine for fully vaccinated Indians, India likely to relax measures for Brit travellers

In a game of diplomacy, India received a positive response on Thursday when the UK announced that fully vaccinated Indians will not have to undergo mandatory 10-day quarantine on their arrival in the UK. As per reports, Indians vaccinated with Covishield or any other UK-approved vaccine, won't have to be in quarantine from October 11 onwards.

"No quarantine for India travellers to United Kingdom fully vaccinated with Covishield or another UK-approved vaccine from 11 October. Thanks to Indian government for close cooperation over last month," British High Commissioner to India Alex Ellis tweeted on Thursday.

Now, according to a latest report, India is also likely to relax measures after UK's quarantine abolishment for Indians. Citing sources, ANI stated that the Union ministry of health will issue fresh guidelines for travellers coming to India from the United Kingdom and an order in this regard will be issued soon.

Earlier, India and UK played a tit for tat game when the United Kingdom failed to recognise Covishield and made a 10-day quarantine mandatory. After India called out UK for its discriminatory approach, the British government recognised Covishield. Soon after, India also imposed a mandatory quarantine for UK travellers arriving in India.

