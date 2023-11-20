Forever Voices founder and CEO John Meyer has been arrested on suspicion of attempted arson and is currently in police custody. Forever Voices, the creator of the AI companion ‘AI Amouranth,’ has gone dark after John Meyer was arrested. Meyer’s arrest has not only had a negative impact on the company’s AI platform, but it has also sent shock waves through the entire influencer community. Influencers such as Kaitlyn ‘Amouranth’ Siragusa have been impacted by John Meyer’s arrest, as well as other adult content industry figures, as per 404 Media.

Dark clouds over Forever Voices

Amouranth, a popular Twitch personality and OnlyFans mega-star released her AI companion, 'AI Amouranth,' as part of the Forever Voices AI platform earlier in 2023. Fans jumped at the chance to connect with a digital version of their favorite content creator, asking a range of questions and listening to voice answers meant to satisfy fans' needs. However, CEO Meyer's arrest on October 22 brought an abrupt end to the colorful virtual world built by Forever Voices.

Meyer's arrest, which is tied to an alleged arson attempt that resulted in an estimated $360,000 in damage to the building where he lived, has thrown Forever Voices into turmoil. Users have reported a full suspension of Forever Voices AI services since October 26, leaving Amouranth's followers and other influencers in the dark. The unexpected upheaval raises concerns about the company's future and the impact on its breakthrough AI offerings.

Online unraveling: Meyer's troubling social media activity

Meyer's deteriorating mental health was visible on Forever Voices' social media profiles before his arrest. The Twitter/X account frequently mentioned the FBI, CIA, and former US President Donald Trump. Most concerning was Meyer allegedly threatening to blow up the headquarters of a restaurant software business. According to an affidavit acquired by 404 Media, Meyer has a history of being deemed an emotionally disturbed person, which sheds insight on probable underlying concerns that may have contributed to the recent incidents.

While Amouranth was not directly involved in Meyer's alleged unlawful activity, she is one of the affected material providers. The impact of Forever Voices' unexpected shutdown extends beyond AI Amouranth, affecting numerous other important players in the adult entertainment business who rely on the platform's AI services. The unanticipated effects encourage consideration of artists' vulnerability in the digital ecosystem, where reliance on breakthrough tools can lead to unexpected issues.

