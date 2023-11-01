Alabama couple arrested as son's body is found in freezer: What we know so far

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to an individual's death.

An Alabama couple were arrested by police when it was reported that they had frozen the corpse of their 19-year-old son. Michael Shane Halstead, 44, and Karen Tysinger Halstead, 42, were taken into custody by Henry County Sheriff's Deputies on Sunday in Coffee County, Jack, Alabama, according to Henry County Sheriff Eric Blankenship.

After being detained and accused of one count of abusing a corpse, the pair is presently being held by police at the Henry County Jail. Their bond was set at $175,000 apiece by Judge James Peterson.

How did the authorities discover the body?

In September, Halstead's landlord sold the house to the present owners. The decomposing body was discovered by the new occupants as they were cleaning their newly acquired home. According to the sheriff's office, they received a call at 11:37 on Sunday and discovered the couple's son Logan Michael Halstead's decomposing body outside of their previous home at 296 Bradford Drive in a freezer.

The body was covered in blankets, a shower curtain, cardboard, and a plastic bag. The parents could face murder charges after the autopsy, according to the authorities, who said the body had been kept in the freezer since late August. The Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences received the remains and will conduct a comprehensive study.

According to reports, the deceased was receiving disability benefits due to his ongoing medical issues. The Alabama Department of Human Resources was given custody of the couple's other two children, twin boys who are 13 years old.

Michael claims wife was unaware about the corspe

Local media outlets claim that Michael made an effort to hide his son's passing from his wife and their other kids. He put Logan in the freezer and then transferred his family into a motel room.

Additionally, he admitted over the phone to hiding his son's body when he called the Headland Police Department on October 11. However, when the officers investigated the property, they were unable to locate it. Michael argued in court that his wife was unaware of his actions, while the police asserted that they believed she was aware of it prior to their arrest.

