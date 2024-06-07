Aldi and Kroger recall cream cheese sold at store due to Salmonella contamination; Here’s what we know

Schreiber Foods Inc., a dairy company based in Green Bay, Wisconsin, has initiated a recall of 836,721 cream cheese products. This recall is due to concerns about Salmonella contamination. According to a notice from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the recall began on May 3, 2024, and is still ongoing as per Salon.

Affected retailers and products

Several major food retailers, such as Hy Vee, Kroger, and Aldi, distributed and sold the affected cream cheese products. These products were distributed in several states, including California, Florida, New York, and Texas. In addition, some products were shipped to Puerto Rico.

Cream cheese spreads sold under various brand names, such as Aldi's Happy Farms Whipped Cream Cheese Spread and Kroger's Cream Cheese Spread, have been recalled. Other brands included in the recall are Dutch Farms, Fareway, Our Family, and Schnuck.

Immediate action advised

Customers who have purchased any of the recalled cream cheese products have been advised to discard them immediately or return them to the point of purchase for a full refund. It was noted that this action is critical for ensuring consumer safety and preventing illness caused by Salmonella contamination.

In response to the recall, Aldi issued a precautionary recall of its Happy Farm cream cheese spreads. The products affected by the recall are Happy Farms Whipped Cream Cheese Spread, Chive & Onion Cream Cheese Spread, Cream Cheese Spread, and Strawberry Cream Cheese Spread. These items were sold in select Aldi locations across nearly thirty states.

Potential health risks

Salmonella contamination is a serious health risk, especially for vulnerable populations like children, the elderly, and people with compromised immune systems. As a result, consumers must exercise caution and check their refrigerators for any recalled cream cheese products.

Consumers can help prevent the spread of Salmonella by promptly disposing of or returning recalled items, as well as protecting their own and their families' health.

As the recall continues, it is critical to stay informed by following updates from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and other relevant authorities. Remaining vigilant and proactive in response to food safety alerts can help reduce potential health risks and ensure a safer food supply chain for all.

