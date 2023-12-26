All the ways in which King Charles broke Christmas tradition of the Royals

King Charles has redesigned the traditional Christmas message with a focus on sustainability and a personal touch, breaking with royal tradition. The monarch's dedication to environmental conscience and desire for a more direct engagement with the people is reflected in this year's broadcast, which is a change from tradition as per PEOPLE.

A living tree takes center stage

The Christmas message has traditionally been serious, but King Charles has added a bright touch by standing by a living tree decorated with natural and ecological ornaments. The use of hand-turned wood, pinecones, brown glass, dried oranges, and paper, according to Buckingham Palace reports, embodies the monarch's ongoing environmental initiatives. This live tree, a symbol of growth and sustainability, will be transplanted following the broadcast, emphasizing the king's dedication to leaving a good environmental effect.

An unprecedented script: King Charles writes his own message

Breaking with a long-held royal tradition, King Charles wrote his own Christmas message, without consulting with counselors. According to royal insider Ephraim Hardcastle, this break from the norm indicates a trend toward a more personal and real communication approach. Last year's address allowed for modest changes by authorities, but the king's choice to omit advisers this year shows a desire for a more direct and unfiltered relationship with the audience.

Last year's Christmas message, given in the aftermath of Queen Elizabeth's passing, demonstrated King Charles' capacity to communicate intense personal feelings. Charles conveyed his pain and the value of treasured traditions while standing in the Quire of St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle, where the Queen and Prince Philip are buried. In contrast to his late mother, who was typically sitting and surrounded by family photographs, King Charles chose a more intimate setting, representing a break from the traditional royal Christmas visual.

Environmental advocacy beyond the broadcast

King Charles has been an outspoken supporter of environmental issues, much beyond the scope of the Christmas broadcast. His recent attendance at the United Nations Climate Change Conference in Dubai demonstrates his dedication to combating climate change as per PEOPLE. The king urged world leaders to embrace ambition and real action, emphasizing the gravity of the climate problem and the responsibility that present generations bear for the well-being of future generations.

Lastly, King Charles' unusual approach to this year's Christmas message deviates significantly from royal conventions. From embracing sustainability with a live tree to seizing complete control of the script, the monarch's actions reflect a contemporary and personal spin on a deeply ingrained institution in British society. As the royal family gathers for their traditional Christmas services at Sandringham House, King Charles' original and personal take on the Christmas message demonstrates his dedication to environmental sustainability and a more direct relationship with the public.

