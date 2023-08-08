ALS disease symptoms, life expectancy, and treatment: 5 things to know in aftermath of Bryan Randall's demise

Hollywood star Sandra Bullock’s partner Bryan Randall passed away at the age of 57. Randall was a photographer and he died on August 5th after a long battle with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS). Bullock and Randall have been dating for quite a long time.

Randall’s family announced his death in an official statement that read, “Bryan chose early to keep his journey with ALS private, and those of us who cared for him did our best to honor his request. We are immensely grateful to the tireless doctors who navigated the landscape of this illness with us and to the astounding nurses who became our roommates, often sacrificing their own families to be with ours.”

ALSO READ: What happened to Rachel Morin? Mother of five's body found on natural trail in Maryland

5 things to know about the ALS Disease

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis is a type of neurological disease that harms the motor neurons which are the brain and spinal cord's nerve cells that regulate voluntary muscle movement. ALS is also known as Lou Gehrig's disease.

Muscle cramps, twitching, especially in the hands and feet, trouble moving your arms and legs, thick speech and trouble projecting your voice, weakness, and exhaustion are the initial signs of ALS. These symptoms develop over time. Shortness of breath, respiratory difficulties, trouble eating, and difficulty swallowing all worsen as the condition progresses. Other symptoms include despair and anxiety, being unable to stand or move without assistance

Researchers do not yet know what causes ALS, but they do think it may be a combination of environmental (viruses) and genetic (mutations, or alterations, in certain genes) components.

Each year, a diagnosis of ALS is made in one to two persons per 100,000 people worldwide. Ages 55 to 75 are when symptoms are most likely to appear in people.

ALS has no known treatment option. However, medical intervention can halt the spread of the illness. You can prolong your comfort and independence with the proper treatment strategy.

Bryan Randall and Sandra Bullock's relationship

Bullock and Randall got to know each other when Louis Bullock's birthday celebration in 2015 where Randall was hired as the photographer. They soon began dating and appeared in public. Bullock's adopted children Louis Bardo and Laila, together with a daughter Randall had from a previous relationship, made up the family of three. In 2022, Bullock stated in an interview that she needed to take a break from acting in films in order to devote more time to her relationship and family with Randall.

ALSO READ: 'Dude getting hit by someone on steroids'-Fans go berserk as Jake Paul beats Nate Diaz by unanimous decision