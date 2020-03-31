Amazon workers in New York go on strike over lack of protective gear amid Coronavirus risis

Amazon employees in New York have gone on strike over lack of protective gear amid Coronavirus Pandemic. Read on to know more.

Amazon workers in New York went on a strike citing health concerns amid the ongoing Coronavirus Pandemic. Around 100 workers walked out of an NYC facility demanding increased protective gear as they work thought the COVID-19 lockdown. The workers demanded that the company should shut down its warehouse temporarily for thorough cleaning after, reportedly, multiple employees test positive for the deadly virus. Chris Smalls, the lead organizer of the strike told The Guardian, that they will not enter the building until it is properly sanitised.

According to a report by BBC, the US senators have also written to Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos to work on ensuring that the employees stay safe. Reacting to the worker’s demand, Amazon spokesman stated that the company is doing everything it can to keep the buildings extremely clean. They are also taking measures to help employees practice precautions such as social distancing while they work. He also mentioned that the employees have the option of taking paid and unpaid time off during the ongoing health crisis.

On March 30, Smalls stated that he had been informed he would be dismissed from his position at the company. He said Amazon would rather “sweep a problem under the rug than act to keep workers and working communities safe.” Reacting to this, Amazon stated that Small has received multiple warnings for violating physical distancing guidelines and putting others at risk. It was stated that Small was asked to take a 14-day paid leave and stay at home after it was found that he had close contact with a person who was diagnosed with the deadly disease.

According to the recent reports, the US has now surged past China and Italy to become the epicenter of the global coronavirus outbreak. The US has over 159,000 confirmed infections, which is more than any other country in the world. About half of these cases in the US have been recorded from New York, making the city the epicentre of the American outbreak. Explaining the numbers in NYC, health experts are pointing out that the city is severely affected because it is the largest and most densely populated city in America.

ALSO READ: Ryan Reynolds & Blake Lively donate USD 400,000 to four hardest hit hospitals in New York due to Coronavirus

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More