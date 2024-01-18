Amazon, YouTube, Google, and other Tech Giants layoff thousands of employees in 2024: Here' what we know

2024 is only getting started and thousands of tech and startup workers have already lost their jobs in the new year after enduring harsh mass layoffs in 2023 due to economic unrest. Big digital companies Twitter, Tesla, Shopify, Microsoft, and Netflix all made layoffs last year.

Although Big Tech's "Year of Efficiency" may be finished, recent layoffs at Amazon and Google suggest the companies will continue to reduce staff in 2024 as they spend heavily on generative AI. YouTube has laid off 100 people, making it the latest tech company to feel the agony of layoffs. In a statement on Wednesday, YouTube CEO Mary Ellen Coe disclosed the layoffs to staff members.

Major tech businesses, such as Google and Amazon, plan to reduce staffing levels to save expenses this year. Frontdesk, an online rental business, fired all 200 of its employees in a "two-minute Google call," making it the first internet startup to implement layoffs in 2024.

Industry experts and analysts speak

Analysts and industry experts predict that this year's layoffs will be more targeted and fewer than last, with companies vying for market share in the AI race more likely to take this action as a way to counterbalance the billions of dollars they are investing in the technology.

This was hinted at by Alphabet last week, when the Google parent company announced that it will be investing in its "biggest priorities" after laying off about a thousand workers in several departments, including the voice assistant division and the team in charge of Pixel and Fitbit. According to a report on Tuesday, hundreds of jobs had been cut at the company, so even its advertising division was not immune.

Last week, Amazon.com announced several hundred layoffs in its streaming and studio divisions. Additionally, hundreds of jobs had been cut from its Audible audiobook division and Twitch live-streaming network.

Google and Amazon are investing heavily in artificial intelligence. While Amazon is working on a model called "Olympus" to take on ChatGPT maker OpenAI's GPT-4 model, Google is attempting to catch up to Microsoft in the AI race, and presented its much anticipated Gemini model last month.

However, as tech investment increases as a result of a more stable economy, the overall amount of layoffs is anticipated to be significantly lower than the enormous reductions from the previous year.

According to a report released earlier this month by Challenger, Gray, and Christmas, the tech sector lost 168,032 jobs in 2023 and was responsible for the largest amount of layoffs across all industries.

