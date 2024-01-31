Amelia Earhart's mysteriously lost plane found? After 87 years of the aviator going missing, netizens might get some answers

After almost nine decades of speculation and investigations, a team of underwater archaeologists and marine robotics professionals from Deep Sea Vision, a Charleston-based ocean exploration company, may have discovered a key clue to Amelia Earhart's disappearance. The team, using advanced sonar imaging technology, discovered an anomaly on the ocean floor that resembled a small aircraft, possibly Earhart's Lockheed 10-E Electra, which disappeared during her mission to circumnavigate the globe as per CNN.

Discovery sparks hope for closure

The discovery, which was announced by Deep Sea Vision's Instagram post on January 27, reignited interest in solving one of aviation history's most perplexing mysteries. Tony Romeo, CEO of Deep Sea Vision as well as a former US Air Force intelligence officer, showed confidence about the discovery, citing the opportunity to give closure to Earhart's story, which has captivated the world for generations.

The anomaly was discovered at a depth of 16,000 feet underwater, about 100 miles from Howland Island, Earhart's intended destination after leaving Papua New Guinea. Deep Sea Vision's exhaustive search of the ocean floor, which covered 5,200 square miles, was carried out using the state-of-the-art autonomous underwater vehicle Hugin 6000, which was equipped with sonar technology. Despite the promising sighting, Scripps Institution of Oceanography's Andrew Pietruszka warns against jumping to conclusions and emphasizes the importance of further investigation to definitively determine the object's identity.

Experts weigh in: Multiple theories abound

Earhart's fate has been the subject of numerous theories over the years. Some speculate that she and her navigator, Fred Noonan, crashed into the Marshall Islands, whereas other people believe they survived a rough landing but died as castaways. The prevailing theory, supported by the US government as well as the Smithsonian, proposes a crash in the Pacific close to Howland Island due to fuel exhaustion. The recently discovered anomaly's close proximity to Howland Island lends credence to this theory, even though discrepancies in the object's features raised doubt in its identification as Earhart's plane.

David Jourdan of Nauticos emphasizes the difficulties of verifying the anomaly's identity simply through sonar imaging, highlighting the importance of on-site investigation. Locating the certificate "NR16020" inscribed on the unidentified Lockheed wing would be critical for verification. Regardless of uncertainties, the possibility of uncovering the plane at this depth offers an opportunity for remarkable preservation, offering an insight into an important period in aviation history.

As fans are eagerly awaiting more information, the recent finding of Earhart's missing plane provides a ray of hope for closure. Dorothy Cochrane at the Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum talks about Earhart's enduring legacy, comparing her to a "rock star" of her time whose disappearance captured the world's attention.

With advances in underwater exploration technology, the mystery surrounding Earhart's final flight could one day be lifted, revealing answers long sought by admirers and historians alike.

