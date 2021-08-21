Amid Afghanistan’s Taliban crisis, Afghan pop star Aryana Sayeed leaves country, heads to US

Afghani pop singer Aryana Sayeed has fled to the US amid fears following the fall of Kabul to the Taliban. Aryana Sayeed has been updating her Instagram account with posts about leaving Afghanistan to reach the US. The Afghani pop singer shared a photograph with her husband on the flight to the US to reveal that she has left her country. And later made a post on reaching the country after four days of traveling.

Along with the picture with her husband, she wrote a heartfelt note on the photo-sharing website. "I had said in one of my recent interviews that I will be the Last Soldier to leave the Motherlanda and interestingly enough, that is exactly what happened. I hope and pray as a result of the recent changes, at the very least my beautiful people will be able to start living a peaceful life without the fear of suicide bombers and explosions.

She added, "My heart, my prayers and my thoughts will always be with you! heartfelt gratitude to each and everyone of you for your well-wishes and prayers who were concerned about my presence inside Afghanistan after so many others with lesser dangers/concerns had already left," she said. Sayeed gave an update saying that she is "well and alive" and that after "a couple of unforgettable nights, I have reached Doha, Qatar, and am awaiting my eventual flight back home to Istanbul".

Before signing off, she added: "After I get home and my mind and emotions return back to normal from a world of disbelief and shock, I have many stories to share with you My LOVE/S!! For now, please stay safe and please stay united!"

Aryana Sayeed is a singer, songwriter, and TV personality. She sings mostly in Persian and Dari but also has many songs in Pashto. After landing in the US she talked about her well-being on her social media. "Wanted to let everyone know that we have finally landed in after 4 days of travelling and exhaustion," she said.

"Far from home but we are well, safe and extremely grateful and yet I simply cannot stop thinking about our people and those who did not have the same option as me and many others to get to a safe location." Sayeed is one of Afghanistan's most famous musical artists, performing regularly in concerts and philanthropic festivals within and outside the country.

