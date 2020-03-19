Amid Coronavirus pandemic, 103 year old woman in Iran is a ray of hope as she recovers from deadly virus

Amid the Coronavirus pandemic, reports suggest that a 103-year-old woman in Iran, who was infected with the Coronavirus, has recovered.

As we speak, the Coronavirus pandemic has escalated across the globe and with each passing day, the number of people succumbing to the virus is increasing. From Italy, USA, London, to India, the Coronavirus has spread like wildfire, and every day, we hear news of people being infected with the Coronavirus, and eventually, succumbing to the virus. However, in the midst of the escalating tension surrounding the pandemic, there is some good news for all of us. As per latest reports, a 103-year-old woman in Iran, who was infected with the Coronavirus, has recovered, despite studies suggesting that elderly people are at higher risk from the disease.

As per reports, the unnamed woman from Iran, after being hospitalised in the central city of Semnan for almost a week, got discharged after making a complete recovery. That’s right! Well, the 103 year old lady was the second elderly patient in Iran to have survived Coronavirus. Prior to her, another 91-year-old man from Kerman, in the southeast of Iran, survived the virus and didn’t succumb to it.

Ever since the Coronavirus outbreak, it is being reported that the chances of elderly people getting infected to the virus are high as opposed to others, and the World Health Organization estimated that the novel Coronavirus kills 3.4 per cent of all those infected. On February 19, Iran announced its first deaths after the novel Coronavirus spread to all of the country's 31 provinces and killed nearly 1,000 people and therefore, after reports of people succumbing to the virus, it comes as a great relief to hear that an elderly lady has survived the virus.

