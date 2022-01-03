Amidst COVID-19 Omicron scare, first case of a new disease Florona detected in Israel; Report

There is a scare of the third wave of COVID-19 in India as the number of people testing positive for the virus has been on a rise. Amidst this new variant, Omicron too has been creating chaos. Now, after Covid, the first case of florona disease has been recorded in Israel reportedly and this has created panic amongst people. Arab news reported the first case of florona in a pregnant woman and it seems to be dangerous.

According to reports in ANI, a pregnant woman who was admitted to a medical facility for giving birth was detected with florona. However, it is said that the pregnant woman was not vaccinated. Now many are wondering that what exactly is florona? Is it another variant of COVID-19? Well, reportedly florona is a double infection of Covid-19 and influenza and not a new variant. This case has come after a spike has been witnessed in influenza cases recently.

It is said that florona is indicative of a severe lapse in the immunity system because two viruses are infecting the human body simultaneously. Well, before this there were unconfirmed reports about the detection of Delmicron. This again was said to be not a new variant of COVID-19 but in the Us, there have been cases where SARS-CoV-2 variants Delta and Omicron attack at the same time.

