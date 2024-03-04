Amul immortalizes Bill Gates and Dolly Chaiwala's viral encounter in witty doodle

Amul, the beloved Indian dairy brand, has captured the attention of netizens by commemorating the unexpected encounter between tech magnate Bill Gates and Dolly Chaiwala, a Nagpur tea vendor as per Hindustan Times.

The video went viral on social media, showing Gates ordering a cup of tea from Dolly and enjoying it in his own unique style. Amul created a delightful doodle to commemorate this special interaction that has been well-received across multiple platforms.

Internet abuzz over viral video

The recent video featuring Bill Gates and Dolly Chaiwala has sparked a surge of interest on the internet. The video, which shows Gates enjoying a cup of tea prepared by Dolly, quickly gained traction, with users across social media platforms sharing it enthusiastically. The charming exchange between the tech icon and the humble tea vendor captivated viewers all over the world.

Amul, known for its clever and topical doodles, seized the opportunity to commemorate this viral moment. The brand's doodle depicts Gates and Dolly standing side by side, with Gates holding a cup of tea and Dolly serving him butter-slathered toast. The caption for the doodle reads, "Bill Gates enjoys some tea at Dolly Chaiwala!" A witty text overlay reads, "Chaicrosoft: Gatesway to Taste!"

Social media applause

Amul received an outpouring of praise from delighted netizens after posting the doodle to Instagram. Within a day, Amul's post received over 12,000 likes and numerous comments, demonstrating his ability to capture the zeitgeist. Comments flooded in, with users praising the brand's ingenuity.

One user exclaimed, "This is something amazing!" while another praised Amul's creative team, writing, "@amul_india, your team is truly brilliant." Others joined in with amusing comments like, "Dolly, don't forget to make a 'bill'," and "As usual, uniquely brilliant one!"

Bill Gates' visit to India included several notable engagements, including a visit to Gujarat's Statue of Unity. Gates shared his experience on Instagram, expressing his admiration for the engineering marvel and thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Gujarat's government for their hospitality. The accompanying video shows Gates marveling at the towering statue, emphasizing his admiration for India's rich cultural heritage.

