Andrew Tate supports Elon Musk amidst cage fight against Mark Zuckerberg: I will train you

Controversial figure Andrew Tate has made an unexpected move, extending a unique proposition to entrepreneur Elon Musk . With an intense clash looming between Musk and Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg, Tate has offered his guidance and expertise to Musk as he prepares for the highly anticipated showdown. The infamous influencer declared his support through his twitter account.

Despite his controversial background, Tate sees this as a chance for redemption and retribution against a platform that silenced his voice on vaccine-related opinions.

Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg's rivalry explained

A deep-seated rivalry between Musk and Zuckerberg has brewed in the shadows for years, hidden from the public eye. Following Mark Zuckerberg's recent victory in his inaugural amateur Brazilian jiu-jitsu tournament, the rivalry between him and Elon Musk reached a new level.

This simmering competition escalated even further, when Instagram, owned by Zuckerberg's Meta, unveiled its intentions to venture into the realm of text-based social media, directly challenging Twitter. Seizing the moment, Musk boldly issued a challenge to Zuckerberg—a no-holds-barred cage match.

To the surprise of many, Zuckerberg swiftly accepted, instantly intensifying the anticipation for an extraordinary clash between these tech titans. As the battle looms, the world eagerly awaits the spectacle that will unfold between these billionaire visionaries.

ALSO READ: Are Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk fighting over an app? Here is everything we know about Project 92

Andrew Tate's unexpected offer

Andrew Tate, who had won two kickboxing championships before being charged for allegedly running a sex-trafficking business, offered Elon Musk his tutelage for the big fight. The controversial influencer has his own beef with the meta founder, after he was removed from all the affiliated platforms of the social media giant.

In a bid to exact revenge from the Meta founder, he seems to have zeroed in on his biggest rival to throw his support behind. Even though the Tesla CEO hasn't responded to the offer yet, there is still a chance that this unlikely partnership may come through.

The clash between Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg is going to be an interesting battle to witness, these tech giants who have shaped the modern world so much will be fighting it out in a different battlefield this time, the road from the boardroom to the fighting ring will be an intriguing one for both.

Advertisement