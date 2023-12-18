Anna 'Chickadee' Cardwell's children struggling with grief; family to reportedly consider therapy to help them cope

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to an individual’s death.

Anna 'Chickadee' Cardwell's tragic death has left her family in deep mourning, particularly her two young children, Kaitlyn and Kylee. According to family sources, Mama June's granddaughters are finding it extremely difficult to cope with their mother's death, forcing the family to consider obtaining professional aid to guide them through this tough phase, as per TMZ.

Emotional turmoil: Kaitlyn's unexpected tribute at the funeral

Kaitlyn Cardwell, Anna Cardwell's 11-year-old daughter, surprisingly found the strength to speak at her mother's funeral on a melancholy Wednesday in Georgia. Kaitlyn had no intention of speaking to the crowd, but her emotions took over as she stood in the funeral home, sharing personal recollections of her time with Anna. Some of these flashbacks brought about moments of laughter, demonstrating the complicated and multifaceted character of the grief process.

Following Anna's death, the family is debating the possible advantages of therapy for Kaitlyn and her younger sister, 8-year-old Kylee. Given Kaitlyn's active participation in her mother's cancer struggle, where she was critical in ensuring Anna kept to her medication regimen, the family acknowledges the need to provide her with a helpful outlet to process her feelings.

Age-related challenges: Supporting Kylee in understanding grief

The intricacies of accepting her mother's death at the age of eight provide a particular set of obstacles for Anna's youngest daughter, Kylee, who is now in the custody of her biological father, Michael, as per TMZ. Kylee's age, the family admits, may make it more difficult for her to appreciate the seriousness of the situation. Despite this, Kylee shows indications of resiliency when she returns to school, relying on her friends for support.

Sibling bonds: Finding comfort in each other

In the middle of their grief, Kaitlyn and Kylee have reached out to one other, bringing consolation as they traverse the mourning process together. The sisters' mutual support emphasizes the value of familial relationships in times of hardship.

As the Cardwell family deals with the aftermath of Anna's death, the contemplation of therapy for her grieving daughters demonstrates a proactive commitment to supporting their emotional well-being. Navigating the various layers of sorrow, the family realizes the importance of professional support in assisting Kaitlyn and Kylee in coping with the tragic loss of their mother.

The family will continue to provide an environment that is supportive for the little girls in the coming days, ensuring that they have the resources and support they need to go on a road of healing and resilience.

