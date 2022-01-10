Apartment fire in New York's high rise leaves 9 children among 19 dead; Portable electric heater prime cause

New York woke up to a terrible Sunday as reports of an apartment fire in the neighbourhood of Bronx was reported. Being termed as one of the 'worst' fires in recent history, the apartment fire broke out in a high rise leaving as many as 19 dead. As per AFP reports, the number also included 9 children who lost their lives to the fire.

Several videos of the chaos that ensued and and the apartment fire emerged on social media. Apart from leaving 19 dead, the fire also injured dozens. Around 200 firefighters rushed to control the fire which which broke out just before 11:00 am on the second and third floors of a 19-story building in The Bronx.

The city's fire chief addressed the incident while rescue efforts were underway. The fire chief said the deadly fire had been caused by a portable electric heater, leaving victims on "every floor", AFP reported. Mayor Eric Adams also addressed the incident and told reporters that 19 people had been confirmed dead and 63 had been injured, including several that were in a "critical condition."

A 38-year-old mother named Dilenny Rodriguez, who managed to escape with her children, said, "There were a lot of kids crying, 'Help! Help! Help!'" Officials added that the injured were suffering from cardiac and respiratory arrest and severe smoke inhalation. They were taken to five hospitals in and around the borough.

