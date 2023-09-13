Apple event 2023 recap: All the updates from tech giant’s ‘Wonderlust’ affair

The iPhone has now been officially launched after months of anticipation from Apple fans and the IT community. Apple has officially unveiled four distinct iPhone 15 models, as well as new watches and AirPods. Yesterday's Apple Wonderlust event included the much-anticipated unveiling of the Apple Watch Ultra 2, Apple Watch Series 9, and the iPhone 15 series.

The IT giant also announced the release of a new line of smartwatches, which will be its first carbon-neutral goods. During the presentation, the business said that the Apple Watch Series 9 and a second-generation Ultra model are made with sustainable energy and employ more environmentally friendly bands.

Updates from the Apple's 'Wonderlust' affair

iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus Camera

The dynamic island feature, which originally appeared on the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max, is included on both models, along with USB-C charging. The camera technology on the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus has also been upgraded.

The primary camera sensor has increased from the 12-megapixel one present in the previous iPhone 14 to a 48-megapixel one. Additionally, there is a 12-megapixel telephoto lens, and because of enhancements to portrait mode, you won't need to manually switch it on any longer, according to The Verge.

iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max: Price and new features

The price for the 15 Pro with 128GB of storage is USD 999, while the price for the Pro Max with 256GB of storage is USD 1,199. According to The Verge, both will be on sale and be available for presale on Friday. Both devices are run by the A17 Pro CPU, which offers the quickest performance of any smartphone and can even compete with certain high-end PCs. Apple appears to believe that these devices, together with a revised GPU, might be ready to raise the bar for the games you can play on your phone.

Action button and USB-C

The Verge noted that in addition, both phones' bottoms now include a USB-C connector rather than the previous Lightning port. The ring/silent switch has been removed and an "Action Button" has taken its place. With the new button, you may do custom actions such as opening the camera, turning on the torch, and more.

Apple Watch Series 9

The new S9 chip, touted by the manufacturer as the ' most powerful' Apple Watch chip to date, powers Watch Series 9. While battery life is "unchanged," the GPU (graphics processing unit) of the wristwatch is 30% quicker. The technology giant has enabled Siri on the Watch Series 9 wristwatch itself to speed up responsiveness for a number of functions. Additionally, Siri will soon have access to additional health data features that will launch in English and Mandarin later this year.

Apple Watch Ultra 2

It shares a few features with Watch Series 9, which was also presented during the event. These include the S9 chip, the double-tap gesture, Siri's connection with health, and enhanced Dictation. The battery life of the Watch Ultra 2, which is housed in a casing made of 99% recyclable titanium, is up to 36 hours, much like its forerunner. The price of the Ultra 2 is USD 799, or around 67,000 Indian rupees.

