Apple faces iPhone 12 ban in France: Here's why?

Following testing that indicated the smartphone exceeded European radiation exposure standards, France's radiation watchdog banned Apple's iPhone 12 sales. According to the Agence Nationale des Frequences (ANFR), the Specific Absorption Rate (SAR) of the model, which is a measure of the rate at which radiofrequency radiation from a piece of equipment is absorbed by the body, was greater than what was permitted by law.

According to the ANFR, "Apple was ordered to remove the iPhone 12 from the French market as of September 12." The ANFR stated that it would impose a device recall for all of France if Apple did not fix the problem. Apple has refuted the watchdog's findings, claiming that the iPhone 12 has received certification from many foreign organizations as meeting all applicable radiation requirements.

What is SAR?

The amount of radiation that the body takes in from any source is referred to as the "Standard Absorption Rate." Per kilogram of body weight, is measured in watts.

Due to the way mobile phones operate, which involves sending radiofrequency waves that produce electromagnetic fields, they emit radiation. Phones cannot break chemical bonds or alter human body cells, a process that might ultimately lead to damage like cancer, unlike radiation from X-rays or gamma rays, which is brought on by radioactive decay.

ANFR's test

According to a recent ANFR study of 141 mobile phones, the iPhone 12 absorbs 5.74 watts per kilogram of electromagnetic radiation while it is in the hand or pocket, exceeding the EU guideline of 4 watts per kilogram. The organization said that the phone passed a different radiation level test for gadgets placed in a bag or a garment.'

Danger level

The heating of bodily tissue is the major problem resulting from the "non-ionizing" form of radiation from a phone. The International Commission on Non-Ionizing Radiation Protection (ICNIRP), an organization that establishes standards for the limits internationally, warns that exposure levels over those established limits, and depending on the length of time spent exposed, might result in health consequences including burns or heat stroke.

There is insufficient proof, according to the WHO and other international health organizations, that radiation from mobile phones has any additional harmful consequences on health. The need for greater research has been raised, nevertheless.

Apple to challenge ANFR's findings

Apple, however, disagrees with the conclusions reached by the government. The business claimed that it had given ANFR various Apple and independent third-party test findings demonstrating compliance with all applicable SAR laws and standards across the globe. Apple declared that it would challenge the findings of ANFR's investigation and would keep working with the body to demonstrate its compliance.

