According to Apple's most recent data, sales of iPhones have decreased in nearly every market worldwide. The tech behemoth reported that, except in Europe, demand for its smartphones fell by more than 10% globally in the first three months of this year. According to Apple, the company's total revenue fell by 4% to $90.8 billion (£72.5 billion), marking the largest decrease in over a year.

However, the outcomes were better than anticipated, and Apple's stock increased during New York after-hours trade. The company said that supply problems caused by the COVID-19 virus, which resulted in abnormally high sales during the same period last year, were the cause of the misleading data.



Apple's sale slows down in China market

Investors in Apple were deeply concerned about the company's slowing sales in China, and statistics from Counterpoint Research revealed that iPhone sales fell by 19% in January–March of 2024—the largest drop since 2020. By pointing out that iPhone sales were up in "mainland" China, Mr. Cook attempted to reassure investors about the status of the firm in the second-largest economy in the world.

The company's struggles, which have resulted in a run of declining revenues for five of the previous six quarters, set it apart from the larger market. According to research firm Canalys, smartphone shipments increased 10% globally in the first three months of the year, breaking through a protracted period of stagnation.

Apple enters into the field of AI ahead of WWDC

The company may also announce its entry into the field of generative AI. Apple's AI plan is expected to be presented by CEO Cook during the company's yearly Worldwide Developers Conference. The company's February launch of the Vision Pro is getting off to a poor start; it may take years for it to make a significant impact.

Although the official estimate for the June quarter was not provided by the company, CEO Tim Cook told CNBC that overall sales will climb in the low-single-digits. Furthermore, Apple announced a $110 billion share repurchase program, up 22% from the previous year. Extended trading saw a 6.2% increase in the stock.

