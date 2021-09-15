Apple launches iPhone 13 with THIS retro Bollywood song; Creates social media frenzy

Apple product launch generates a lot of hype every year. Apple is known for its path-breaking marketing and product launches that are the envy of other tech giants. Several tech enthusiasts, gadget lovers, and Apple loyalties wait with bated breath for the latest technological innovation by the company. This year, however, there was an additional surprise for the viewers which has a connection with the Indian audience. The iPhone 13 launch video from Apple uses a 'Dum Maaro Dum'-inspired tune to describe the features of its newest phone.

The music played during the Apple event 2021 too, when the company's CEO Tim Cook arrived to present the product line-up at the auditorium in Apple's headquarters. The song was originally featured on Zeenat Aman and Dev Anand for a film called ‘Hare Rama Hare Krishna’ which was released in 1971. The music of the film was composed by RD Burman and Zeenat was 20 years old at the time of filming. Zeenat spoke to ETimes about the iPhone 13 launch and said, “The film was shot in Kathmandu and when I frankly heard this song for the first time, I loved it but surely didn't expect it to become such a mammoth chartbuster. They all talk to me about this when I am at any music event even today.”

Several social media users reacted strongly to the song being used to highlight the features of the latest iPhone. A person sharing the clip said, "Omg the iPhone13 launch video uses dum maaro dum what eveennnn #AppleEvent." Another person wrote, "Did #Apple just used Dum maro Dum song in #AppleEvent to launch #iphone13series ?" A user tweeted, "Did I just listen to a “Dum Maro Dum” remix at an iPhone event?"

